Free open-source GPU task manager reveals exactly what's eating your VRAM — Microsoft VP's new GPU Taskman tool reveals every process using your GPU, how much memory each uses, and breaks down AI and LLM workloads

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Open source tool is available for Windows, Linux, and macOS.

gputaskman in action
(Image credit: Future)
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Microsoft VP Scott Hanselman has revealed a new open-source GitHub project called gputaskman. The name neatly encapsulates the headline role of this tool, a GPU-focused task manager, but its scope might be broader than you expect. This new tool for Windows, Linux, and macOS can show per-process GPU usage, VRAM consumption, active runtimes, and many more stats. It also breaks out AI/LLM task-specific information.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • qxp
    Also try nvtop and btop
    Reply
  • ezst036
    Hmm.

    We have all of these task managers and process lists, yet can anybody actually identify the processes which go into feeding all of the OS-level advertisements?

    I doubt Microsoft was nice enough to name it YourAnnoyingAdvertisements.exe.
    Reply
  • quorm
    Weird, it says all of my VRAM is being taken up by a datacenter two states over to help kids cheat on their history essays?
    Reply
  • palladin9479
    Ehh not that great unless it can also break down the sub categories that are allocating blocks. Most VRAM is just a resource cache, so listing total allocated doesn't help.
    Reply
  • Lamarr the Strelok
    Nope. It took months to clean the crap out of W11.Adding more MS stuff would be a mistake for me.It's nice to work on Linux where you don't have to worry about what's creeping in the background.
    Reply