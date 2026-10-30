A primer on key AI LLM concepts — KV cache, weights, quantization, and how inference actually works

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As hardware for running local AI models continues to move to the forefront, such as Nvidia's RTX Spark, a new set of acronyms, definitions, and terminology is popping up. Given the pace of releases, we've put together a list of AI's new nomenclature to familiarize you with new concepts and pieces of terminology that you'll likely see in Tom's Hardware Premium articles.

This primer should get you started on the world of AI and be handy the next time news on the topic comes around, and possibly when you're downloading some models to try out and tweak for yourself. For the context of this article, we're going to stick with notions related to text LLMs, or in common parlance, chat, programming, and most agentic bots.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.