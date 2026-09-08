Benchmarking Qwen 3.8 27B on RTX 5090 and beyond — VRAM capacity alone can't overcome severe software and inference engine bottlenecks

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Alibaba’s Qwen 3.8 27B open-weight AI model came out a couple of weeks ago, and it immediately created a wave of hype among local AI enthusiasts thanks to its impressive intelligence benchmark results for a model of its size and capabilities.

Totaling around 17GB for four-bit quantized weights and offering built-in multimodal capabilities on top of its general aptitude, Qwen 3.8 27B immediately grabbed the attention of everybody with an RTX 5090, RTX 4090, or RTX 3090 (as well as a Radeon RX 7900 XTX, Radeon AI Pro R9700, or Arc Pro B70).

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Jeffrey Kampman
Jeffrey Kampman
Senior Analyst, Graphics

As the Senior Analyst, Graphics at Tom's Hardware, Jeff Kampman covers everything that has to do with graphics cards, gaming performance, and more. From integrated graphics processors to discrete graphics cards to the hyperscale installations powering our AI future, if it's got a GPU in it, Jeff is on it. 