Going deep on local AI performance benchmarking with Apple’s Mac Studio with M5 Ultra taking on Nvidia DGX Spark — inference engine recipes mandatory for bigger models as MLX stack matures

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Is a Mac Studio a better investment than a DGX Spark?

Mac Studio M4 Max
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Apple’s updated Mac Studio with the M5 Ultra SoC has already proven itself as one of the most powerful systems around, thanks to its 36-core CPU and 80-core GPU with Neural Accelerators for the matrix math operations that drive AI compute. Beyond that raw power, options for up to 512GB of unified memory have many local AI enthusiasts lining up for the 13 to 15 weeks it’ll take for Apple to ship one right now.

But is our tested Mac Studio config worth a whopping $12,300 or more for those folks? We already tested the maxed-out M5 Ultra chip with the popular Qwen 3.8 27B in our initial review, but that compact dense model doesn’t come anywhere close to exercising 256GB of memory. We wanted to fill that pool to the brim with cutting-edge large models like DeepSeek V4.1 Flash 1017 and GLM 5.3 Flash.

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Jeffrey Kampman
Jeffrey Kampman
Senior Analyst, Graphics

As the Senior Analyst, Graphics at Tom's Hardware, Jeff Kampman covers everything that has to do with graphics cards, gaming performance, and more. From integrated graphics processors to discrete graphics cards to the hyperscale installations powering our AI future, if it's got a GPU in it, Jeff is on it. 