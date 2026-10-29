Our first step at defining a CPU benchmark for agentic AI — how we can measure throughput of agentic AI workloads without any GPU involved

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The future of agentic AI lies in CPUs, or so the story goes. Here’s our first attempt to measure that.

A DGX Spark sitting on top of a graphics card.
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Agentic AI has set off a firestorm in the world of CPUs over the past six months, yet it’s an area of performance that still doesn’t have solid, repeatable benchmarks to evaluate where the latest hardware falls. We’ve been working on an internal set of tests to evaluate at least one aspect of contentious agentic loops end-to-end, isolating CPU and memory performance from the accelerator to understand how these components contribute to the agentic loop.

This is still a work in progress, but we wanted to bring Tom’s Hardware Premium readers behind the scenes to understand how we’re going about tackling this problem, our methodology for testing, and detail what we’ve learned about agentic loops along the way. We've prototyped the test and settled the central design, but there's still work to do before the numbers it produces hold up to scrutiny.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.