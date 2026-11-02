Apple finally has a touchscreen MacBook. Why now?

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The Windows world has had touch for over a decade. Is Apple getting in the right way?

Macbook Pro being touched with an on-display keyboard instrument.
(Image credit: Apple)

Last week, Apple finally brought two new display technologies to the MacBook Pro: OLED and touch. For the former, it was just a matter of time; Apple has been using OLED in the iPhone and Apple Watch for years, and also just brought it to the iPad Mini. But touch has never felt like a sure thing. While many of Apple's most successful products have relied on touch: the iPhone, the iPad, the Apple Watch, and some late-stage iPods all featured touchscreens. But until now, it never made its way to Apple's laptops.

Steve Jobs on Touch Screen MacBooks in 2010 - YouTube Steve Jobs on Touch Screen MacBooks in 2010 - YouTube
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Andrew E. Freedman
Andrew E. Freedman
Senior Editor

Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01