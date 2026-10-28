Apple launches new MacBook Pro with touchscreen and OLED — starts at $2,899

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The computer is also lighter and has an updated speaker system.

Apple new macbook
(Image credit: Apple)
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Apple finally has touchscreen laptops. At an event in Los Angeles, the company detailed its new MacBook Pros featuring OLED XDR displays that you can control with your fingers.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are available for pre-order now and will ship on Nov. 6. The 14-incher will start at $2,899, while the 16-incher will start at $3,399. The systems use Apple's existing M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, and go up to 16TB of storage and 128GB of memory.

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Andrew E. Freedman
Andrew E. Freedman
Senior Editor

Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ezst036
    Steve Jobs is rolling in his grave.
    Reply
  • artk2219
    ezst036 said:
    Steve Jobs is rolling in his grave.
    Good.

    They should have done this 16 years ago, instead they continued to ignore a feature requested requested by their user base for no good reason.
    Reply
  • Findecanor
    I couldn't find any pixel dimensions or screen resolution anywhere.
    I've been wondering if they shared some production lines with iPad screens -- but all iPad panels seem to be smaller.
    Reply