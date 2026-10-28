Apple launches new MacBook Pro with touchscreen and OLED — starts at $2,899

Apple finally has touchscreen laptops. At an event in Los Angeles, the company detailed its new MacBook Pros featuring OLED XDR displays that you can control with your fingers.

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros are available for pre-order now and will ship on Nov. 6. The 14-incher will start at $2,899, while the 16-incher will start at $3,399. The systems use Apple's existing M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, and go up to 16TB of storage and 128GB of memory.

These systems also feature the first redesigns for the MacBook Pro since 2021, when the M1 Pro and M1 Max launched in what has become a familiar design with a notch. These new models include the Dynamic Island around the webcam, similar to the iPhone, which can be used for real-time notifications. They also have light-up Apple logos, which we haven't seen on a MacBook Pro since 2016.

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The PROLED XDR display comes in 14.2-and 16.3-inch sizes, with ProMotion allowing for refresh rates between 10 Hz and 120 Hz. Apple claims 2,000 nits of peak brightness and a 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio for intensely deep blacks.

(Image credit: Apple)

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is 3 pounds, about half a pound less than the existing version, while the 16-inch MacBook Pro is 4 pounds, or 0.7 pounds lighter than it was before. Apple's bezels are also less noticeable than before. The hinge seems to be a point of pride (that's the second time this month, after the iPhone Duo). In this case, it's that the screen is less prone to wobble when you touch it.

The new laptops are only slightly thinner than their predecessor. Apple claims that the 16-inch model is "nearly a millimeter thinner" and the 14-incher is "half a millimeter thinner." Apple attributes those shavings to OLED's display stack.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple's own apps are already set to work with touch out of the box, and the company says many other apps will already work right away, including Notion, Canva, Zoom, Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Adobe Lightroom, DaVinci Resolve, Blender, and more.

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Apple already had the best speakers in a laptop, and now it's promising improvements: 50% deeper bass and new tweeters for clearer sound. There's even dedicated audio tuning for people who want to use the speakers with their laptop lid closed.

The significant change to the Mac is another in a flurry of launches for new CEO John Ternus, who also recently introduced the iPhone 18 Pro; the foldable iPhone Duo; Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4; HomeView; and a new iPad Mini, also with an OLED panel.

The devices follow a long resistance to touchscreen laptops from Apple. Former CEO Steve Jobs, at an event introducing Mac OS X Lion in 2010, called laptops with touchscreens "ergonomically terrible" , claiming that "after an extended period of time, your arm wants to fall off." (HomeView, Apple's smart home manager, has a vertical touchscreen and no one has made a peep about that. The iPad, too, has been vertical on Apple's keyboards, though some of those include touchpads as well).

The Mac resisted a touchscreen throughout former CEO Tim Cook's tenure, as well, though these new laptops definitely were developed under his leadership. In the last decade, touchscreens have become a common feature on laptops running Windows, and Microsoft's latest operating system, Windows 11, was designed to be slightly more touch-friendly than its predecessors.

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