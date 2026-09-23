Microsoft brings Snapdragon X2 Plus to 13-inch Surface Laptop, 12-inch Surface Pro — low-end systems finally get upgrades

News
By
Published

The change was announced at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit

Microsoft Surface Laptop
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is finally updating its lowest-end computers: the 13-inch Surface Laptop and 12-inch Surface Pro. Both systems are getting the Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Plus processor (including an 80 TOPS NPU), up from a first-gen Snapdragon X Plus. The company announced the new Surfaces on its blog, in timing with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit.

Both new devices will launch on October 13. The Laptop will start at $1,199, while the Surface Pro will be $1,149. These are substantial increases over the previous versions, which started at $899 and $799, respectively, when they launched.

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Andrew E. Freedman
Andrew E. Freedman
Senior Editor

Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • alan.campbell99
    Hmm, I don't expect their service support to have improved from terrible though. PITA to deal with both hardware and software-wise.
    Reply