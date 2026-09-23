Microsoft brings Snapdragon X2 Plus to 13-inch Surface Laptop, 12-inch Surface Pro — low-end systems finally get upgrades
The change was announced at Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit
Microsoft is finally updating its lowest-end computers: the 13-inch Surface Laptop and 12-inch Surface Pro. Both systems are getting the Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Plus processor (including an 80 TOPS NPU), up from a first-gen Snapdragon X Plus. The company announced the new Surfaces on its blog, in timing with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit.
Both new devices will launch on October 13. The Laptop will start at $1,199, while the Surface Pro will be $1,149. These are substantial increases over the previous versions, which started at $899 and $799, respectively, when they launched.
|Row 0 - Cell 0
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Microsoft Surface Laptop (13-inch)
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Microsoft Surface Pro (12-inch)
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CPU
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Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Plus (6-core)
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Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Plus (6-core)
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GPU
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Qualcomm Adreno GPU
|
Qualcomm Adreno GPU
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Memory
|
16-24GB LPDDR5x RAM
|
16-24GB LPDDR5x RAM
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Storage
|
256GB, 512GB UFS
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256GB, 512GB UFS
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Display
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13-inch, 1920 x 1280, 3:2, 60 Hz, 500 nits maximum
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12-inch, 2196 x 1464, 3:2, up to 90 Hz (60 Hz default), 500 nits maximum, touch
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Release Date
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October 13
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October 13
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Starting Price
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$1,199
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$1,149
Microsoft claims that the new systems are 17% faster in Microsoft Office workloads, up to 18% more efficient on battery, offer "more than" 60% faster graphics, and have up to 95% faster AI inferencing on the NPU. Those are all compared to previous-generation Snapdragon X Plus processors.
Both systems are getting a new black color and 25% brighter displays than previous generations. The 12-inch Pro will also receive optional 5G connectivity, but only in enterprise versions of the device.
The Surface Pro will also introduce Ink Canvas, a new sketching and annotating app for Windows 11. It comes preinstalled on the new tablet and will be available for other Surface and supported Windows 11 devices through the Microsoft Store.
Surface Mouse
Beyond the two new Surface systems, the company is also announcing a new Surface Mouse. The $79.99 mouse includes haptic feedback, which has only been on some Surface notebooks so far. This can take advantage of features built into Windows 11 that allow for haptic responses for actions such as hovering over the exit button or resizing windows. Logitech's recently released MX Master 4 mouse also supports haptics.
Microsoft's pointer is designed for ambidextrous use (unlike the MX Master 4), connects over Bluetooth 6.0, uses two AAA batteries, and comes in both black and platinum colors. Like the laptops, it will launch on October 13.
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Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01
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alan.campbell99Hmm, I don't expect their service support to have improved from terrible though. PITA to deal with both hardware and software-wise.Reply
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