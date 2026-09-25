Microsoft revamps Copilot with new tools, support for frontier models — available now through Frontier program

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Meet Home, Code, and Autopilot.

Microsoft Copilot
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is taking another swing at Copilot, adding new features as it specifically turns the AI feature set into a series of tools designed for work. Branded "new Copilot", it will serve as a mix between a chat, a harness, and a business assistant.

Copilot will now be divided into three sections: Home, Code, and Autopilot. Microsoft pitches Home as a "new starting point," where you organize and connect your meetings, documents, emails, apps, and yes, agents. Effectively, it keeps everyone aligned on projects. The company describes the Home area as mixing Chat and Cowork, its existing agent. The new Copilot is rolling out with Microsoft's Frontier Program for businesses and individual subscribers, allowing early access to features now.

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Andrew E. Freedman
Andrew E. Freedman
Senior Editor

Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01