Noctua explores 2,000W micro-channel air cooling — partners with Forced Physics to develop vacuum pump-level airflow for desktop PCs

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A new approach to air cooling.

JouleForce micro-channel array
(Image credit: Noctua)

Noctua is teaming up with Forced Physics DCT to explore whether the company’s JouleForce micro-channel array-based cooling can be adapted for desktop PCs and workstations. The long–term partnership will focus on developing a quieter way to use the tech, although Noctua said in its announcement that the partnership is not tied to any specific product or release date.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.