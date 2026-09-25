Noctua explores 2,000W micro-channel air cooling — partners with Forced Physics to develop vacuum pump-level airflow for desktop PCs

Noctua is teaming up with Forced Physics DCT to explore whether the company’s JouleForce micro-channel array-based cooling can be adapted for desktop PCs and workstations. The long–term partnership will focus on developing a quieter way to use the tech, although Noctua said in its announcement that the partnership is not tied to any specific product or release date.

Claimed to be a new third path to cooling, JouleForce goes beyond traditional air and liquid cooling methods. While it is still based on air-cooling, its capabilities far exceed today’s modern CPU coolers, with the ability to cool over 2000W of thermal energy. The technology uses densely packed micro-channels designed to improve heat transfer. According to Forced Physics, its geometry prevents the boundary layer that normally forms along cooling surfaces, allowing heat to be extracted along the entire length of each channel. This essentially enables large amounts of heat to be removed using air alone, without requiring a liquid-cooling loop.

While that sounds impressive, bringing the technology to desktop PCs comes with a major challenge. The micro-channel arrays currently have a pressure drop that is “an order of magnitude and more” above the range of conventional PC fans. Thus, in its current state, JouleForce relies on industrial blowers, high-speed centrifugal fans, or even vacuum pumps to push air through the arrays.

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Noctua’s expertise could prove useful as the company is known for developing some of the best performing PC fans. The partnership will investigate ways to reduce the pressure required by the micro-channel arrays or generate the necessary static pressure without making desktop systems excessively loud. “The pressure levels this technology requires in today’s implementations are currently supplied by equipment nobody would want on or under their desk, so this is a demanding, long-term engineering task – and one that we are eager to tackle,” said Roland Mossig, CEO at Noctua.

For now, Noctua and Forced Physics are still in the early research stage, with both companies planning to share updates as the project reaches significant milestones. If the two companies can crack the airflow and acoustic challenges, JouleForce could eventually make its way to desktop PCs. At the same time, Noctua would have a serious advantage in the market compared to other heatsink manufacturers.

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