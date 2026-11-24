Tom’s Hardware’s editors are inviting submissions for their CES 2027 Awards.

The winners will represent bleeding-edge silicon, benchmark-busting performance, and consumer-friendly tech across several categories. We’re thrilled to spotlight the innovative products unveiled at CES 2027, happening in Las Vegas, with announcements kicking off the week of January 4.

How to enter a product for consideration for a Tom's Hardware CES Award

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Submissions must be received by noon EST / 9 a.m. PST on Dec. 10, 2026, and the award winners will be announced during the show. To submit a product for consideration, please fill out the Tom's Hardware CES Awards submission form.

Only products that are announced just before CES 2027 or that debut at the show will be considered. We are happy to sign and keep embargoes on unannounced products. If you have any questions, please email cesawards@tomshardware.com.

In addition to online submissions, Tom's Hardware staff will be combing the event for new and interesting products, which will also be added to our list of nominees.