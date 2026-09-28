OpenAI Jalapeño design interview transcript — hardware VP Richard Ho explains how AI-assisted design may shape the future of inference ASICs

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We sat down with OpenAI to understand how AI is being used to develop chips

Jalapeno Chip being held
(Image credit: OpenAI)

OpenAI revealed its Jalapeño inference ASIC at Hot Chips in August 2026, a chip that leaned heavily on AI to deliver an incredibly short design window. Following the reveal, Tom's Hardware had the opportunity to sit down with the company's VP of Hardware, Richard Ho, to answer some of our most pressing questions about how the chip came into existence, future ambitions, and how AI might be used in the development of silicon.

The following article is a full transcript of our interview with Richard Ho, which has been edited for flow and clarity. You can also read additional interview transcripts we produced earlier in the year, featuring Intel, AMD, Nvidia, Valve, and more. This transcript is free to access for a limited time as part of Tom's Hardware Premium's AI Chip Design Week.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.

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