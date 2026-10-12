Coder creates NvidiaWatch tracker site that monitors hundreds of GPU driver bugs — site charts open issues, fixes, and forum feedback across updates

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This page aggregates Nvidia's driver updates to make issues easier to track.

GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition
(Image credit: Nvidia)

A GitHub programmer has created an Nvidia bug tracker page that compiles each driver update’s release notes and feedback threads on the forums, logging progress on 462 different driver bugs. They first shared their creation, called NvidiaWatch, in late September and then released an update on the r/Nvidia subreddit earlier this week.

The programmer said that each bug gets its own page, meaning anyone affected by it could easily track if the latest driver update has already solved the issue. Each driver update also gets a dedicated page that includes the release notes, fixed bugs, and open issues that Nvidia couldn’t address yet. The creator also added a chart that tracks the number of known issues that were fixed during that release, fixed in a later release, remained open, and those that were carried over from an earlier driver release.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.