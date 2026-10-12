Coder creates NvidiaWatch tracker site that monitors hundreds of GPU driver bugs — site charts open issues, fixes, and forum feedback across updates

A GitHub programmer has created an Nvidia bug tracker page that compiles each driver update’s release notes and feedback threads on the forums, logging progress on 462 different driver bugs. They first shared their creation, called NvidiaWatch, in late September and then released an update on the r/Nvidia subreddit earlier this week.

The programmer said that each bug gets its own page, meaning anyone affected by it could easily track if the latest driver update has already solved the issue. Each driver update also gets a dedicated page that includes the release notes, fixed bugs, and open issues that Nvidia couldn’t address yet. The creator also added a chart that tracks the number of known issues that were fixed during that release, fixed in a later release, remained open, and those that were carried over from an earlier driver release.

This website is quite useful for anyone running into issues with their Nvidia hardware, as they’d be able to track whether their problem has already been recognized by the company and whether it has done something about it. It’s also a good idea for anyone wanting to update the driver on their GPU to consult NvidiaWatch first; that way, they could avoid some nasty surprises like the fan control bug that came with the GeForce 595.59 driver.

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Hopefully, someone could create a similar update but for Windows updates. A website like WindowsWatch would absolutely be useful, especially as the Microsoft operating system has a lot more users than Nvidia GPUs. This would help savvy users determine if an update is problematic, allowing them to roll back or pause updates before they encounter an issue, while also making Microsoft’s notes easier to understand for the layperson. Having a trend graph could also pressure Microsoft to fix issues much more quickly, as users could now see the number of problems piling up between fixes. This would be a bit complicated, though, especially as there are many different Windows versions, with some updates only affecting a few versions.

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