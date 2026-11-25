US Treasury information chief spent three days vibecoding Civilization game clone amidst Treasury database hack — AI agent studiously attends to personal project, GitHub users raise tickets asking him to attend to cybersecurity incident
The US Treasury CIO's vibecoded Civilization clone is getting constant regular updates while the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network investigates a "cybersecurity incident."
Someone’s vibecoding a Civilization clone, and it’s the US Treasury’s own Chief Information Officer, Sam Corcos. Some Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) systems and services have been taken offline while the bureau investigates a “cybersecurity incident”; meanwhile, Corcos’ Legatum GitHub repository has been regularly updated for the past three days as his AI agents receive instructions to build it.
In an X post earlier this month, Sam Corcos supported the General Services Administration (GSA) mandate, requiring federal workers in the office to send regular updates about what they worked on, which many criticize as micromanagement and authoritarian. Ironically, people are micromanaging Corcos instead, calling him out for spending time on his vibecoded GitHub project instead of working on the Treasury cybersecurity incident.
Legatum, Corcos’ vibecoded browser-based Civilization game clone, reached version 0.1.0 just three days ago. “A historical 4X on a hex map, built for people who love Civilization.” is Legatum’s tagline, and it’s not ashamed of it. While the repository is likely being updated by Corcos’ Claude and Codex agents, it’s funny how the repository has seen more frequent updates than the situation over at FinCEN.
Catherine Rampell on X reports that FinCEN’s Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) batch filing system has been offline for over 24 hours, requiring financial institutions to file reports manually, one at a time. Catherine Rampell further questions Legatum’s development, asking, “I would want to find out who is paying for Corcos’s Claude credits to work on his Civilization game clone. Is it US taxpayers, via Treasury?”
While this is Corcos’ personal project, Kyle Pomykala on X replied to Catherine Rampell, jokingly assuring readers that he has raised an issue on the Legatum repository, stating, “The Treasury Department is being hacked, and you are vibecoding a video game instead.” Other GitHub users have replied under the issue with their own jokes, with one even stating Corcos will likely also vibecode the Treasury cybersecurity issue. Eight hours after the ticket was opened, Claude closed it, referring the commenters to the Legatum repository Code of Conduct with no personal response from Corcos.
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Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.
was it on government laptop? his own pc?
or it is "news" just implied