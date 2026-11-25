Someone’s vibecoding a Civilization clone, and it’s the US Treasury’s own Chief Information Officer, Sam Corcos. Some Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) systems and services have been taken offline while the bureau investigates a “cybersecurity incident”; meanwhile, Corcos’ Legatum GitHub repository has been regularly updated for the past three days as his AI agents receive instructions to build it.

In an X post earlier this month, Sam Corcos supported the General Services Administration (GSA) mandate, requiring federal workers in the office to send regular updates about what they worked on, which many criticize as micromanagement and authoritarian. Ironically, people are micromanaging Corcos instead, calling him out for spending time on his vibecoded GitHub project instead of working on the Treasury cybersecurity incident.

I believe it is reasonable to ask employees what they are working on. In the private sector, we call this a daily standup.November 10, 2026

Legatum, Corcos’ vibecoded browser-based Civilization game clone, reached version 0.1.0 just three days ago. “A historical 4X on a hex map, built for people who love Civilization.” is Legatum’s tagline, and it’s not ashamed of it. While the repository is likely being updated by Corcos’ Claude and Codex agents, it’s funny how the repository has seen more frequent updates than the situation over at FinCEN.

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Catherine Rampell on X reports that FinCEN’s Suspicious Activity Report (SAR) batch filing system has been offline for over 24 hours, requiring financial institutions to file reports manually, one at a time. Catherine Rampell further questions Legatum’s development, asking, “I would want to find out who is paying for Corcos’s Claude credits to work on his Civilization game clone. Is it US taxpayers, via Treasury?”

The Treasury CIO appears to have spent the past three days vibecoding a Civilization game clone instead of working on this major Treasury database cyber breach. As I type this, his Claude code is literally adding theme music https://t.co/KzWzkKnshSNovember 25, 2026

While this is Corcos’ personal project, Kyle Pomykala on X replied to Catherine Rampell, jokingly assuring readers that he has raised an issue on the Legatum repository, stating, “The Treasury Department is being hacked, and you are vibecoding a video game instead.” Other GitHub users have replied under the issue with their own jokes, with one even stating Corcos will likely also vibecode the Treasury cybersecurity issue. Eight hours after the ticket was opened, Claude closed it, referring the commenters to the Legatum repository Code of Conduct with no personal response from Corcos.

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