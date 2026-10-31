Anthropic's Claude AI blocks video game cloning and reverse-engineering — sweeping new restrictions also hit legitimate developers and basic troubleshooting tasks

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Many game developers are reporting Claude's refusal to work on their own projects.

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Reverse-engineering games for converting them between systems is currently a hot topic, and it's getting messier by the day. According to multiple user claims, Anthropic's Claude Code and/or Opus 5.5 model are blocking attempts at innocuous reverse-engineering, including but not limited to those using the popular Reverse Engineer Anything (REA) tool. That issue may be linked to a text rule that's now in force, which allegedly instructs the model to avoid "[recreating] a specific existing game." The updated rule appears to be a move to limit a flood of AI-cracked and cloned titles, with some game devs even recently being hit by extortion scams that threaten to clone their game demos into complete games before they have a chance to finish and release the original.

According to Twitter user Chasm, the game-related textual rule is "Do build original games, games in a genre, and games from the user’s own designs and assets. Don’t build a recreation of a specific existing game, even if it is renamed or called original." There is no official or additional confirmation if this is the actual rule text, but it's plausible enough given the very clear refusals that devs have been encountering over the past week.

This situation is tricky to analyze due to the varying types of reports. First, the existence of a game-related rule is real, as Claude Code's GitHub is seeing an influx of issues complaining about refusals to do standard game work halfway through development, when replicating a game mechanic, and patching a tabletop-like game. It's possible that some of those reports have been made by users with nefarious purposes, but at least one is a bona fide developer with a real track record.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Jabberwocky79
    I wouldn't be surprised if Adobe is the main player behind this development. They have the biggest purse strings and some of the most to lose.

    But yeah, it's totally ironic that AI companies essentially rape the internet to train their models and now they are worried about people using their acquired knowledge to circumvent copyright LOL.
    Reply
  • Ayzore
    This headline is bordering on straight up misinformation. Claude changed the system prompts a few days ago, yes. But they are explicitly not banning reverse engineering, I have no idea why that lie is in the headline. All this block is doing is preventing lazy cloning, prompts such as "Hey Claude, remake X game in Y style". Reverse engineering, along with all the modding and decomp advancements are still allowed, and this change has done nothing to stop this work from being done.
    Reply
  • Scase15
    Ayzore said:
    This headline is bordering on straight up misinformation. Claude changed the system prompts a few days ago, yes. But they are explicitly not banning reverse engineering, I have no idea why that lie is in the headline. All this block is doing is preventing lazy cloning, prompts such as "Hey Claude, remake X game in Y style". Reverse engineering, along with all the modding and decomp advancements are still allowed, and this change has done nothing to stop this work from being done.
    Oh, so violating copyright is only bad when people using the tool that was trained on stealing content from other people want to do it.

    Gotcha.
    Reply
  • hotaru251

    suggesting that users looking to perform reverse-engineering work simply use Chinese, open-weight, or local LLMs instead of Claude or GPT.

    i mean this would have always been case.

    If was used but blocked then people go to and life keeps moving on like normal.
    Reply
  • Ayzore
    Scase15 said:
    Oh, so violating copyright is only bad when people using the tool that was trained on stealing content from other people want to do it.

    Gotcha.
    I don't think violating copyright is ever bad. I'm saying that the changes don't affect the vast majority of the work that has been done recently with gaming and other software.
    Reply
  • Kindaian
    Jabberwocky79 said:
    I wouldn't be surprised if Adobe is the main player behind this development. They have the biggest purse strings and some of the most to lose.

    But yeah, it's totally ironic that AI companies essentially rape the internet to train their models and now they are worried about people using their acquired knowledge to circumvent copyright LOL.
    They may have very big purse strings, but they pale in size with the size of the AI companies. They have no chance comparatively.

    Microsoft on the other hand, will have more clout, not just because they supply a good chunk of the cloud hardware but also because they are also one of the major consumers of AI via all the services that they "offer".
    Reply
  • ejolson
    Training chatbots to overrule a human request to work on a particular software project is just another small step towards the misalignment needed for chatbots to ignore all human requests.

    While greater misaligned behaviour in recent models has been attributed to "reckless goal seeking," the tendency of chatbots working on long-term tasks to rewrite their goals, and thereby replace the human originated instructions, seems connected to training that rewards an LLM for deprioritising human requests.
    Reply
  • ralcsod
    Techbros fine with stealing literally everything else but draws the line for property rights at software.

    lmao these hypocritical droolcuppers should just be sent to Mars and leave the rest of us alone
    Reply