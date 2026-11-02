Anthropic confirms new Claude Code limits to prevent game cloning — users report Opus 5.5 is also actively blocking reverse engineering tasks

News
By
Published

Meanwhile, we now have direct reports of reverse engineering efforts being blocked, while online complaints grow.

asdf
(Image credit: Getty Images)
3

Anthropic's recent move to have Claude Code deny video game cloning and possibly reverse engineering efforts has come under heavy fire from the software development community. Hot on the heels of Friday's report on the matter, an Anthropic employee responded to the tweet with the purported rule update with a direct statement confirming that the firm added guardrails to Claude Code to prevent game recreation.

In the full tweet, which you can read below, Addy Osmani says that "[Anthropic] added two sentences to Claude Code's prompt on Opus 5.5 to steer it away from recreating someone else's specific game because using Claude to infringe IP is against [its] usage policy." He goes on to state that work on original games is meant to continue working, and that Anthropic is iterating on the rules to try and "strike the right balance."

Latest Videos FromTom's Hardware
Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
Contributor

Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • S58_is_the_goat
    Time to find a new replacement, simple.
    Reply
  • ThatMouse
    OpenCode doesn't have this issue.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    and this works for a finite time frame as chinese models will allow it and overtake current claude soon enoguh anyway.
    Reply