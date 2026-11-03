China deploys 'world's first' 800-volt DC power system for massive AI data center — seeks to quench power needs with higher conversion and efficiency inside a smaller footprint

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New power system is already operational in Ulanqab, China, where it will eventually ‘support up to one million AI accelerators.’

Envision Energy Dubhe power technology
(Image credit: Envision Energy)
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Envision Energy says that it has completed the world’s first commercial data center deployment of an integrated 800-volt DC power system. It has been testing the Dubhe Controller, supported by its Dubhe Energy Foundation Model since August this year at its Galaxy AI data center in Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia, China. Touted as offering simpler, and more efficient power architecture, Envision’s system will also support higher computing density, says a press release. The Galaxy campus will scale to 3GW capacity according to current plans, and eventually “support up to one million AI accelerators.”

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Faiakes
    Yet more innovation from China while USA relies on bribing authorities to operate unsustainable infrastructure...
    Reply
  • Trake_17
    Faiakes said:
    Yet more innovation from China while USA relies on bribing authorities to operate unsustainable infrastructure...
    Is that what's going?
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    Trake_17 said:
    Is that what's going?
    No.
    Reply