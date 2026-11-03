China deploys 'world's first' 800-volt DC power system for massive AI data center — seeks to quench power needs with higher conversion and efficiency inside a smaller footprint

Envision Energy says that it has completed the world’s first commercial data center deployment of an integrated 800-volt DC power system. It has been testing the Dubhe Controller, supported by its Dubhe Energy Foundation Model since August this year at its Galaxy AI data center in Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia, China. Touted as offering simpler, and more efficient power architecture, Envision’s system will also support higher computing density, says a press release. The Galaxy campus will scale to 3GW capacity according to current plans, and eventually “support up to one million AI accelerators.”

Currently, data centers rely on several power-conversion stages to achieve a usable supply from the grid. Envision’s Dubhe tech converts power directly from 10kV medium-voltage AC to an 800V DC bus to boost efficiency and slashes the size of the power conversion apparatus. It is built around three critical capabilities:

Stable solid-state transformer (SST) conversion directly from 10 kV medium voltage to an 800V DC bus across operating conditions.

Battery storage providing both second-scale power support and minute-scale backup.

Millisecond-level coordination between SST and storage to absorb GPU load fluctuations locally.

The system includes integrated battery support for fast response to AI workload spikes and for short-term backup power. It will also support higher-density AI racks, for more computing power in the same area, says the Chinese tech firm. Moreover, Envision’s system has been designed to work well with renewable energy sources and storage. Key to the efficiency and performance on offer is the AI-driven power management provided by the Envision Dubhe controller, smartly balancing power supply and computing demand. Other benefits include a more compact footprint and a reduced requirement for copper and other cabling.

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By the firm’s own accounts the Dubhe tech system is performing well. Thus, it looks set to be instrumental to the expansion of the compute resources at the Galaxy AI data center in Ulanqab. Furthermore, Envision also intends to roll out this 800V DC tech at its Mission Gobi initiative, targetting 5GW of green AI data center capacity in desert regions by 2030.

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