You can now modify the vBIOS on Nvidia gaming GPUs without flashing thanks to a solo developer’s project —  provides a UI for quick VBIOS configuration

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Less flashing means less worrying, but a modified VBIOS may still brick a GPU in other ways.

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(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Panchovix on GitHub recently released a VBIOS configurator for RTX 30-to 50-series cards that doesn’t require flashing. The loader provides a UI for easy configuration and lowers the risk of bricking your GPU by avoiding a risky flash process, and it's available for Linux, too.

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Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Faiakes
    OK, so what can you do additionally?
    Other than risking burn out by increasing the watts the gpu draws?
    Reply