Modder brings spport for deade-old Nvidia Pascal GPUs to 24-year-old Windows XP 32-bit — modded drivers unlock better DisplayPort and HDMI support for modern monitors

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Bringing high-performance cards to retro gaming systems.

Nvidia Titan X anniversary edition
(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the many appeals of retrocomputing and emulation is being able to play your old games on much better systems than you or your parents could afford at the time. Along those lines, techie SupraGSX has brought support for Nvidia's Pascal-era cards (mainly 10-series and Quadro P2000-P6000 cards) to Windows XP 32-bit, with a bevy of modern accouterments for DisplayPort and HDMI handling, too.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.