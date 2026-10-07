New Linux tech compresses memory in RAM, as RAM, for 452x speedup — new CRAM method offers giant boost to compressed memory reads

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The new method allows access using standard memory semantics instead of as a block device, drastically improving performance.

A manipulated photograph of a G-clamp holding a memory SO-DIMM.
(Image credit: Clamp image by WilliPuschel from Pixabay)

A new compression model, called CRAM, offers a different path to compression that avoids swap entirely by keeping the compressed data in memory, and it offers up to 452x the performance of ZRAM. I was a kid in the 1990s when the idea seemed so simple to me: I can use PKZIP to compress my files, so why can't we do that with RAM? Indeed, I am not a singular genius, and many other people had the same idea, so memory compression has been a feature of most operating systems for a long time. In Linux, the most popular options are zswap and ZRAM, but both of these options are fundamentally swap-layer features. CRAM is a new take that claims to boost performance tremendously.

(Image credit: Gregory Price/Meta)
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Zak Killian
Zak Killian
Contributor

Zak is a freelance contributor to Tom's Hardware with decades of PC benchmarking experience who has also written for HotHardware and The Tech Report. A modern-day Renaissance man, he may not be an expert on anything, but he knows just a little about nearly everything.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • ezst036
    Windows K2 needs to actually produce something of some results. Why does Linux get to have all the fun?
    Reply
  • derekullo
    To be fair, the ARC data in ZFS can already be compressed if the data that it references was already compressed.
    Is this about the same thing but without using ZFS?
    Reply