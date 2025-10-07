Samsung's 2TB 990 Pro drops to its lowest price since late 2023 in new Amazon Prime Day deal – speedy PCIe 4.0 drive dips to $133 without heatsink

If you're looking for a super-fast Windows boot drive or games drive with ample storage, the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB is easy to recommend at its current sale price at Amazon of just $133. It's no longer the fastest drive around, but if you don't have a motherboard or system that supports PCIe 5.0, then this is still one of the fastest SSDs you can get your hands on.

While this long-lived drive has been cheaper, you'd have to go back to late 2023 to find the 2TB 990 Pro selling for less than it is right now. And with AI datacenters looking to gobble up seemingly all the quality flash and memory on the planet, it's not likely to drop lower any time soon.

We reviewed the Samsung 990 Pro SSD and highlighted it as one of the best SSDs available. It’s efficient, runs cool, and has top-notch performance to back up our high praise. Originally, one of our biggest concerns with Samsung's 990 Pro was the high MSRP price, but that negative aspect disappears with these price discounts. After testing, we awarded the Samsung 990 Pro an Editor's Choice award and placed it atop the list of the best SSDs.

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD: now $133 at Amazon (was $169)

Samsung's 990 Pro is one of the fastest and most popular PCIe Gen 4 SSDs available for both PCs and PlayStation 5 gaming. Using a 2280 form factor and M.2 connection. The 990 Pro can hit read/write speeds as high as 7,450/6,900 MB/s.

The Samsung 990 Pro drive is supported by a limited five-year manufacturer’s warranty that voids should the drive reach 1,200 TBW. The 990 Pro uses Samsung’s Pascal SSD controller and 176-layer V-NAND TLC memory. If you're looking for a fast drive for either your PC or a PlayStation 5 console, then you can't go far wrong with the Samsung 990 Pro.

