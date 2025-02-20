WD's 4TB Black SN850X with heatsink dips down to $279 — Just $10 above its lowest-ever price

With taxes and tariffs taking a toll on the cost of new electronics, building a new PC is getting increasingly expensive every day. Gone are the insanely low NAND prices of 2023, and we may even be looking at a rise in memory prices going forward, so is now a good time to purchase a new SSD? Depending on what tasks you want the drive to perform, this Gen 4 SSD from Western Digital is still one of the best and fastest SSDs for productivity and gaming. You can, of course, step up to Gen 5, but for a 4TB drive, you will be paying a premium for not much of a real-world benefit, especially in gaming applications.

Just shy of $10 off the all-time-low price of this drive model, Western Digital's WD_Black 4TB SN850X with Heatsink is marked down to just $279 at Newegg when you use the $40 discount code SSEPA767 at the checkout. The previous list price for this drive is $319.

The WD Black SN850X features 112-layer BiCS5 TLC memory with a WD proprietary controller. This 2280 M.2 SSD is PCIe Gen 4x4 and can reach bandwidth-topping sequential read and write speeds of up to 7300/6600 MBps, respectively. The performance of the SN850X also means it easily meets the PlayStation 5 specifications checklist for use as a secondary storage option in the PlayStation 5 console. Plus, with its included heatsink, thermal throttling shouldn't be an issue.

WD Black SN850X (4TB) SSD with Heatsink: now $279 at Newegg with code (was $319)

The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information. This version comes with a heatsink shroud installed. Use code SSEPA767 for the $40 discount.

We reviewed the WD Black SN850X and were very impressed with the drive's performance in our benchmark testing, rating it at 4 out of 5 stars and awarding it an Editor's Choice badge. The performance results placed the WD Black SN850X near the top of the charts and earned it a top spot on our Best SSDs for the PS5 list.

Don't forget to look at our Newegg coupon codes for February 2025 and see if you can save on today's deal or other products at Amazon.