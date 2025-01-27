8BitDo's retro console-inspired keyboard is at its all-time low price of $59 — again

There's just something about 8BidDo's retro mechanical keyboard that brings the nostalgia of the early days of console gaming flooding back. With its gorgeous looks and retro aesthetics, you can adorn your PC setup with a functional keyboard that reminds you of days gone by. There's even an included giant button accessory reminiscent of the old Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) controller in the same color scheme as the keyboard that you can customize and program for a function of your choice.

Back on sale, you can find today's deal on the 8Bitdo retro mechanical keyboard at Woot for just $59, which matches the all-time lowest price that we've seen this gorgeous keyboard available for sale. If you have an existing Amazon Prime subscription you can make use of free shipping on this order.

This keyboard uses a TKL layout with the number pad removed but still keeps the function and arrow keys. There are 87 keys total, with perfectly matched Nintendo Famicom colored dye-sub PBT keycaps giving that awesome aesthetic. The mechanical switches used are Kailh box white V2s, although the PCB is hot-swappable, so you can always swap to a preferred switch if the included Kailh box white switches aren't to your liking.

With three modes of connectivity (wired cable, Bluetooth, or 2.4GHz wireless) this 8BitDo keyboard has plenty of options for how you set up your PC. Perfect for both typing and gaming, you can have the looks and the functionality for a unique-looking PC desktop environment. Use Ultimate Software V2 to customize keyboard mapping and macros, including mapping keyboard functions to the included dual super-buttons. Bind the buttons to launch your favorite console emulator or use them as a giant push-to-talk button for Discord sessions, whatever you choose, you can do it in style.