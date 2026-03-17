Precision Hall-Effect controls and a 45% saving on Razer's latest Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition game controller — get yours for just $54 in this limited-time sale

Gamers have been treated to some superb games recently, on both console and PC. Titles like the latest Resident Evil: Requiem have been streamed constantly since release, with many choosing a trusty controller as the peripheral of choice for navigating through the game. But whether it's a survival horror, first-person shooter, or a sports game, having a good gamepad peripheral is a must-have item. Many use their console controller, and Windows will automatically recognise them on the whole, but if you want something a little more dedicated to you, with better customizability, then check out this superb deal on the excellent wired Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition game controller for just $54.99, a whopping 45% saving of $45 from the $99.99 list price.

You can also ditch the cable completely and go wireless; however, the privilege will set you back a fair bit more cash. The Razer Wolverine V3 Pro Wireless controller is on sale for $119.99, which is still a $40% saving on the $199.99 list price, but quite a jump on the price of the wired version of this controller.

The Razer Wolverine V3 comes with everything you'd want in a top-spec modern controller. Stick-drift-resistant Hall-Effect thumbsticks, mechano-membrane buttons, precise triggers with customizable actuation points, four mouse-click back buttons, and an eight-way floating D-pad. Enjoy a 1000Hz polling rate over the wired connection. If you opt for the wireless version of the controller, you can enjoy an ultra-low latency 2.4 GHz connection via its USB Type A dongle.

There have been some improvements to the Wolverine V3 over the older V2 controller, including the USB-C cable now being detachable, extra paddles on the underside of the controller, and the ditching of the rubber grip surface for an easier-to-clean textured plastic.

The Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition comes highly recommended by our News Editor, Stephen, who keeps buying the Razer Wolverine controller when there's a worthy upgrade or the previous controller starts to degrade. There's a reason he sticks with the same controller brand, with the features that matter, and reliability being a major factor.

Wired Save 45% ($45) Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Woot! This wired controller won't fail you in the middle of an intense battle. With a solid connection, low-latency, and precise Hall-Effect thumbsticks, it's all you need to stay on top of your opponent. The Wolverine V3 has a 1000Hz polling rate and is fully customizable through Razer's software.

Razer's Wolverine controller looks very similar to a standard Xbox controller with its offset thumbsticks and buttons, but that's where the similarities end. The tech under the hood takes the Wolverine to the next level. You can choose to go for a cabled or wireless connection.

Wireless Save 40% ($80) Razer Wolverine V3 Pro Wireless: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Woot! If the cable is too restrictive for you, there's also the option to go completely wireless with the Wolverine V3 Pro. Keep the same features as the tournament edition, but lose the cable.

The thumbsticks use Hall-Effect technology, which helps to eliminate your controller developing the dreaded stick-drift fault. Hall-Effect thumbsticks rely on magnetic fields to determine directional input. The lack of contact parts means the sticks don't have a severely limited life, resulting in many a frustrating gameplay moment.

Both of the controller deals offer hefty discounts of 40-45%, but the extra money required to go wireless is quite substantial. The better deal is certainly on the wired Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition controller, but the wireless option is available to you if you just can't be doing with a cable restricting your movement.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals,