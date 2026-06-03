Corsair launches lightweight budget-friendly HS35 v3 gaming headsets — wired version weighs a cool 230 grams
News
By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal published
Ultra light in both weight and price.
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
Corsair showed off the latest iteration of its lightweight gaming headset lineup — the Corsair HS35 v3 headset, in both wired and wireless versions, at Computex 2026. These lightweight headsets feature a new floating headband design, 50mm dynamic drivers, detachable boom mics, and Dolby Atmos Spatial