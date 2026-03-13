Save over £40 on the latest SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite audiophile-grade headset — world's first Hi-Res audio certified wireless gaming headset

If you've been anywhere near a PC in the last 20 years, especially if you've used one for gaming, then SteelSeries is a brand name that you no doubt will have come across. They've been making peripherals for a long time, with their mice, keyboards, and especially headphones being a very popular choice for PC gamers. With Amazon's Spring Deals Days sales event in full swing, we've spotted this money-off deal on SteelSeries' flagship gaming headset, the recently released Arctis Nove Elite, now priced at £559.49. A saving of £40.50 from the original £599.99 launch price. This headset was only released within the last five months, so it's nice to see a discount so early. However, this headset still commands a high price, as it flexes its audiophile-grade Hi-Res audio muscles. If you care not for the quality of your soundscapes, then avoid, as you can get a much cheaper headset for your needs.

So what's so special about this version of the Arctis Nova? Well, the Arctis Nova Elite has Hi-Res audio certification. This Hi-Res audio gives you ultra-fidelity over a wireless connection for 96kHz/24bit audio. SteelSeries states this as a world first.

The headset looks very pretty, especially in the sage and gold colour scheme, which also happens to be the model that is discounted. Carbon fiber drivers power the sounds with brass surrounds for a "pistonic" motion. The headset also features powerful active noise cancelling (ANC), which can be a blessing for gaming in noisier environments. Plus, the retractable microphone uses AI to remove background noise, along with an additional discreet onboard mic to help keep comms clear during the heat of battle, or while chatting with friends over Discord.

The Arctis Nova Elite comes with the same premium features that you would find on the Nova Pro, including seamless multi-source mixing with OmniPlay to connect and mix up to four sources at once, handy for switching between various audio sources on the fly.

As with other SteelSeries headsets, the Arctis Nova Elite uses a ski-band design for the headband to make the headset feel lighter on your head and not add pressure and discomfort after hours of use. And speaking of use-time, the Nova Elite uses an infinite power system with two batteries for no downtime, always have a battery charging, so you can swap in a freshly charged battery before the headset dies on you.

The flagship SteelSeries Arctis Nova Elite is an audiophile-grade gaming headset for those with a significant disposable income. It's certainly not a cheap or budget headsest and is in the price range of some serious audiophile competition.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.