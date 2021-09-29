Trending

MSI MAG X570S Tomahawk Max WIFI Review: Iterative Expectations

This silent Tomahawk brings updated 6E Wi-Fi and a better audio codec.

MSI MAG X570S Tomahawk MAX WIFI
(Image: © MSI)

Firmware

To give you a taste of the Firmware, we’ve gathered screenshots showing most BIOS screens. MSI’s BIOS is unique from the other board partners in that the headings aren’t at the top but split out to the sides. The most frequently used options in each section are easy to find and tend not to be buried deep within menus. Overall, MSI didn’t change things going to X570S, and its BIOS continues to be easy to use.

Software

MSI has changed up its software offerings. We used to have several individual programs to adjust the system. But they’ve been moved to an all-in-one application called MSI Center. The new Software is a central repository for many of the utilities MSI offers. These include Mystic Light (RGB control), AI Cooling (adjust fan speeds), LAN Manager (control the NIC), Speed Up (for storage), Gaming Mode (auto-tune games), among several others--see the screenshots below for details). The User Scenario application has a couple of presets for system performance and is where you manually adjust settings, including CPU clock speeds and voltage, RAM timings, and more.

Overall, I like the move to a single application. The user interface is easy to read and get around in. However, sometimes loading these applications takes longer than I would like to see.

Test System / Comparison Products

As of July 2021, we’ve updated our test system to Windows 10 64-bit OS (20H2) with all threat mitigations applied. We also upgraded our video card and driver to an Asus TUF RTX 3070 using version 461.40. Additionally, our game selection changed, as noted in the chart below. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:

Test System Components

CPUAMD Ryzen R9 5950X
MemoryGSkill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN)
GPUAsus TUF RTX 3070
CoolingCorsair H150i
PSUCorsair AX1200i
SoftwareWindows 10 64-bit 20H2
Graphics DriverNVIDIA Driver 461.40
SoundIntegrated HD audio
NetworkIntegrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
PCMark 10Version 2.1.2177 64
Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
3DMarkVersion 2.11.6866 64
Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
Cinebench R20Version RBBENCHMARK271150
Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
Application Tests and Settings
LAME MP3Version SSE2_2019
Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 1.2.2
Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
Corona 1.4Version 1.4
Version 1.4 Custom benchmark
7-ZipVersion 19.00
Integrated benchmark
Game Tests and Settings
Far Cry: New DawnUltra Preset - 1920 x 1080
F1 2020Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080

  • eklipz330
    does anyone x570 chipset fan EVER turn on? i have mine on the silent profile and it almost never turns on. i leave hwinfo running and even with a 3080, my chipset fan never even hits the threshold to turn on. I've heard you could even change the TIM on it and it would bring the temperatures down even lower.
    Reply
  • Geezer760
    These are your words in first paragraph: "and makes a compelling option to build your budget/mid-range AMD Ryzen-based system around." - Since when is a $290.00 MB considered "Budget" or "Mid-range", imo $290.00 is still too expensive even for mid-range. "JUST BUY IT" right?
    Reply
  • jpe1701
    Geezer760 said:
    These are your words in first paragraph: "and makes a compelling option to build your budget/mid-range AMD Ryzen-based system around." - Since when is a $290.00 MB considered "Budget" or "Mid-range", imo $290.00 is still too expensive even for mid-range. "JUST BUY IT" right?

    Toms Hardware isn't the only ones trying to sugar coat the dramatic increase in the cost of motherboards over the last few years.
    Reply