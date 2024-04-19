Snapdragon X Elite
Latest about Snapdragon X Elite
Qualcomm teases Snapdragon X with no mention of Elite — news of second chip could be coming on April 24
By Roshan Ashraf Shaikh published
With certain notebooks ready to be showcased by respective OEMs, Qualcomm has another announcement in the pipeline for April 24.
Snapdragon X Elite beats AMD and Intel flagship mobile CPUs in Geekbench 6
By Aaron Klotz published
The Snapdragon X Elite has show up in Geekbench 6, and it's beating the top mobile CPUs from AMD and Intel. It's another impressive result for Qualcomm's new ARM laptop CPU.
Google releases Chrome for Windows on Arm ahead of Snapdragon X Elite launch
By Andrew E. Freedman published
Google has finally released an Arm64 version of Google Chrome, making a native version of the browser available ahead of the launch of Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite processors.
Qualcomm fires early NPU shots at Intel
By Mark Tyson published
Qualcomm has published a short video which it says shows a Snapdragon X Elite laptop can outpace an Intel Core Ultra 7 laptop by up to 10X in AI workloads.
Early Snapdragon X Elite benchmark shows Arm CPU is faster than AMD's top-end mobile APU
By Matthew Connatser published
A purported pre-launch Geekbench 6 test of the Snapdragon X Elite indicates the chip is faster than AMD's current-gen Ryzen 9 7940HS.
Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite for PCs Has 12 Oryon Cores, Tops Out at 4.3 GHz
By Andrew E. Freedman published
Qualcomm unveiled its Snapdragon X Elite processor for Windows laptops using its Oryon CPU cores for the first time.
