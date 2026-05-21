ASML CEO says Elon Musk is 'very serious' about TeraFab chipmaking megaproject, confirms direct talks — Musk targets $119 billion Texas semiconductor facility

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TeraFab
(Image credit: Tesla / SpaceX)

ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet said on Wednesday that he has spoken directly with Elon Musk about the TeraFab semiconductor project, telling Reuters that the SpaceX and Tesla founder is "very serious" about building one of the largest chip manufacturing operations ever attempted.

Fouquet, speaking at a tech event in Antwerp, Belgium, also warned that soaring AI demand will leave the global semiconductor industry short on capacity for the foreseeable future.

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