Disgruntled ASML employees threaten to boycott Elon Musk conference appearance — staff express ire at political involvement and 'Nazi sympathies'

ASML has confirmed that a group of disgruntled workers is pushing back hard against an invitation for Elon Musk to address the equipment maker’s closed annual tech conference in Den Bosch this Thursday. According to Dutch publication Eindhovens Dagblad (via DutchNews), employees have been airing their grievances on the company’s internal comms platform, with several threatening to skip his appearance altogether because of his involvement in U.S. politics and what staff described as "Nazi sympathies."

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