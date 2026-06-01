Negative time experiment clears peer review as photons appear to leave an atom cloud before entering — groundbreaking quantum 'negative time' proven after 1 million test runs

A University of Toronto experiment showing that photons can spend a negative amount of time inside a cloud of atoms has been published in Physical Review Letters, clearing peer review more than a year and a half after the result first circulated as a preprint. The work, led by Aephraim Steinberg with first author Daniela Angulo and Griffith University theorist Howard Wiseman, found that photons sent straight through a cloud of cold rubidium can register a negative atomic-excitation time, appearing to exit before they enter, and that the atoms themselves report the same negative figure when probed during transit.

The peer-reviewed paper, published in April, drops the somewhat provocative framing of the September 2024 arXiv draft for a narrower title, with the team again stressing that the effect is fully explained by standard physics, with no faster-than-light signaling involved.

When a photon passes through the rubidium cloud, it can be briefly absorbed, stored as an atomic excitation, then re-emitted. To time that storage without destroying it, the team fired a second, weak laser beam through the cloud and read tiny phase shifts in that beam to track whether the atoms were excited from moment to moment.