PC Components Storage Sony freezes memory card orders in Japan amid growing storage crisis — the company attributes the cause to ‘shortage of semiconductors’ News By Luke James published 28 March 2026 CFexpress Type A, Type B, and most SD card lines are all affected. (Image credit: Sony) Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Reddit Pinterest Flipboard Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands