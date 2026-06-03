GoPro warns 'substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue' in regulatory filings — AI memory shortage hits action camera maker

GoPro, the creator of the modern action camera, warned in a regulatory filing on June 1 that it faces “substantial doubt about the company’s ability to continue.” According to Digital Camera World, the news report comes as the camera manufacturer is pummeled on both sides by declining sales and increasing costs, particularly memory chips driven by a global AI shortage.

These action cameras do not have internal memory, meaning buyers must purchase their own microSD cards. So, even though these have skyrocketed in price, the only direct impact they would have on the company would be reduced sales because buyers are balking at the thought of buying a separate storage card. On the other hand, even though camera specifications do not list them, these cameras' processors require RAM.

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