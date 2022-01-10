Best of CES 2022: The Most Innovative Hardware Coming Soon
In a slow year, there was even more room for the few truly innovative products to shine through.
Hyte's new Y60 PC case has a three-sided glass panel. The company also brought new peripherals to CES, with the keeb SR65 keyboard and eclipse HG10 headset.
Razer's Zephyr Pro mask adds the voice amplification that was missing in the original, but starts at a pricey $149.99.
Razer has a new desk concept, Project Sophia, with 13 modular components, as well as a new haptic gaming chair in the Enki Pro Hypersense.
Asus' latest Zenbooks include a folding-screen OLED convertible, a 14X OLED Space Edition, commemorating the first Asus laptop to enter orbit.
Lenovo's ThinkBook line now has a 17.3-inch ultrawide ThinkPook Plus Gen 3 and the ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 with wireless charging.
The 10th generation of ThinkPad X1 Carbon has a more powerful processor, a higher-res webcam and enhanced security.
For CES 2022, Lenovo's Yoga 9i and 7i are getting updates to Intel's 12th Gen "Alder Lake," while the Yoga 6 gets a fabric lid.
XMG's new Neo 15 laptop works with an external liquid cooler, the XMG Oasis, for far cooler temperatures, but it also requires some very specific care on behalf of users.
Lenovo’s updated Legion 5 and Legion 5 Pro laptops offer the latest tech from AMD, Intel and Nvidia.
MSI has a host of new gaming and creator laptops, from the svelte Stealth to the powerful Raider.
Asus’ CES 2022 gaming laptop lineup includes a Flow Z13 tablet, a bigger Zephyrus Duo, a redesigned G14 with AMD CPUs and GPUs and more.
