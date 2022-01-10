CES 2020

CES Awards 2022

Best of CES 2022: The Most Innovative Hardware Coming Soon

By The Editors of Tom's Hardware last updated

In a slow year, there was even more room for the few truly innovative products to shine through.

Hyte Y60 ATX Case

Hyte's Y60 ATX Case Features 'Panoramic Views' of Your PC Parts

By Matt Safford published

Hyte's new Y60 PC case has a three-sided glass panel. The company also brought new peripherals to CES, with the keeb SR65 keyboard and eclipse HG10 headset.

Razer Zephyr Pro

Razer Is Adding Voice Amplification in the Zephyr Pro Mask

By Andrew E. Freedman last updated

Razer's Zephyr Pro mask adds the voice amplification that was missing in the original, but starts at a pricey $149.99.

Razer Project Sophia

Razer Shows Off Gaming Desk With Modular Components, Haptic Feedback Chair

By Andrew E. Freedman published

Razer has a new desk concept, Project Sophia, with 13 modular components, as well as a new haptic gaming chair in the Enki Pro Hypersense.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED

Asus' Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Is Like a Giant Folding-Screen Phone

By Matt Safford published

Asus' latest Zenbooks include a folding-screen OLED convertible, a 14X OLED Space Edition, commemorating the first Asus laptop to enter orbit.

Asus Zenbook 14X Space Edition

Asus' Zenbook 14X Space Edition Sports a 3.5-Inch OLED Screen on its Lid

By Matt Safford published

Plus a unique design to commemorate the first Asus laptop in orbit

ThinkBook Plus Gen 3

Lenovo's ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 is an Ultrawide Laptop With Two Screens

By Andrew E. Freedman last updated

Lenovo's ThinkBook line now has a 17.3-inch ultrawide ThinkPook Plus Gen 3 and the ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 with wireless charging.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon, Nano and Yoga

New ThinkPad X1 Carbon Has 20-Watt CPU, Computer Vision

By Avram Piltch last updated

The 10th generation of ThinkPad X1 Carbon has a more powerful processor, a higher-res webcam and enhanced security.

Lenovo Yoga 9i and 7i Laptops

Lenovo's Yoga Laptops Get a 12th Gen Intel 'Vibe Check'

By Andrew E. Freedman published

For CES 2022, Lenovo's Yoga 9i and 7i are getting updates to Intel's 12th Gen "Alder Lake," while the Yoga 6 gets a fabric lid.

The XMG Oasis Cooler plugged into an XMG Neo laptop.

XMG's New Laptop Works With an External Liquid Cooler

By Andrew E. Freedman published

XMG's new Neo 15 laptop works with an external liquid cooler, the XMG Oasis, for far cooler temperatures, but it also requires some very specific care on behalf of users.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro

Lenovo Goes Leaner and Meaner With New Legion Laptops

By Andrew E. Freedman published

Lenovo’s updated Legion 5 and Legion 5 Pro laptops offer the latest tech from AMD, Intel and Nvidia.

MSI New Laptops

MSI's New Laptops Feature RTX 3080 Ti, Alder Lake

By Avram Piltch last updated

MSI has a host of new gaming and creator laptops, from the svelte Stealth to the powerful Raider.

Asus ROG Flow Z13

Asus’ ROG Flow Z13 Is a Surface-Like Tablet for Gamers

By Andrew E. Freedman published

Asus’ CES 2022 gaming laptop lineup includes a Flow Z13 tablet, a bigger Zephyrus Duo, a redesigned G14 with AMD CPUs and GPUs and more.

CES 2020 Registration Tent

As Companies Back Out, CES Head Says Chip Shortage to Blame (Updated)

By Andrew E. Freedman last updated

Consumer Technology Association head Gary Shapiro says companies are pulling out of CES because of the chip shortage, even though those companies are citing COVID-19.

Tom's Hardware CES 2021 Awards

Tom’s Hardware CES 2021 Awards: Hot New Hardware for the Year Ahead

By The Editors of Tom's Hardware last updated

In a pared-down virtual CES 2021, there were still more than a few exciting new products announced. Here’s the best of what we saw.

Magnus One ECM73070C

Zotac Mini-PC Squeezes in a Core i7-10700 & GeForce RTX 3070

By Zhiye Liu published

Zotac has announced the new Magnus One ECM73070C for gamers, content creators and family users.

Shutterstock image of CES Logo

CES 2021 Goes Digital, Won’t be the Super-spreader Event We All Feared

By Niels Broekhuijsen published

No trip to Las Vegas next year

MSI Unveils GE66 Raider and GS66 Stealth Laptops with Intel 10th Gen CPUs

By Andrew E. Freedman, Avram Piltch published

The latest edition of MSI's mid-range and lightweight gaming laptops promise plenty of performance with a heavy dose of style.

I Drove Razer's Massive Esports Racing Machine

By Andrew E. Freedman published

Razer's eRacing simulator concept is the most realistic driving sim I've ever seen, and I tried it here at CES 2020.

CES 2020: Everything From Day Four

By Tom's Hardware News Team published

CES 2020 is officially over.

