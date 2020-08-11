Mobile Workstation Crams in 128 Cores of AMD's EPYC and 2TB of RAM

a-X2P (Image credit: Mediaworkstations)

If you think the a-XP with a Threadripper was an impressive machine, Mediaworkstations' mobile portable EPYC workstations will take your breath away. The custom PC builder currently sells the a-X1P and a-X2P with up to two AMD EPYC (codename Rome) processors.

Coming in at 15.10 x 23.10 x 9.03 inches, the a-X2P makes the a-XP look like a toy. The system's weight depends hugely on the kind of hardware that you plan to stick in it. Overall, it varies between 40 and 50 lbs.

The a-X2P follows the same design philosophy as the a-XP. The portable briefcase design helps with portability, but the a-X2P has a neat trick up its sleeve: It can accommodate up to six 24-inch displays, making it every mulitasker's dream. Mediaworkstations has both HD and 4K panels available. With an integrated design, featuring a display, keyboard and touchpad, the a-X2P is the perfect traveling companion if you're constantly on the road and need serious processing power.

Logically, the a-X2P uses a dual-socket SP3 motherboard. Once again, the name of the motherboard is kept a mystery. Processor options include the entire EPYC 7002-series lineup, starting from the octa-core EPYC 7252 chip up to the flagship 64-core EPYC 7742 model. Although the motherboard can handle up to 4TB of memory, Mediaworkstations only offers up to 2TB of DDR4-2666 ECC LRDIMM memory.

Image 1 of 3 a-X2P (Image credit: Mediaworkstations) Image 2 of 3 a-X2P (Image credit: Mediaworkstations) Image 3 of 3 a-X2P (Image credit: Mediaworkstations)

The a-X2P might use an AMD EPYC processor, but you can only buy it with a Nvidia graphics card. Luckily, you can spec the a-X2P with any Nvidia graphics card that you want, whether it hails from the GeForce RTX 20-series, Titan, Quadro or Tesla families. You can even have up to two of them. As you would expect, the GeForce models are PNY and feature the blower design to expel heat out of the case.

Mediaworkstations provides a plethora of storage devices to choose from. The lengthy list consists of high-speed M.2 NVMe drives, 2.5-inch SSDs, traditional 3.5-inch hard drives, and Intel Optane drives. If you fancy specialized hardware, a-X2P can be equipped with LSI SAS or MegaRAID controller cards and ultra-fast Mellanox network cards.

One thing you can be sure about the a-X2P is that it won't come cheap. The base model with two EPYC 7742, 64GB of memory, Samsung 970 Evo Plus 250GB , GeForce RTX 2060 Super and a single 24-inch HD display will set you back $9,897. A decked-out system will easily put you over the $100,000 mark.