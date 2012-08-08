Arc Mouse Concept Lets You Game on Curved Surfaces

If you've ever had to use your laptop in a confined space, you know very well that doing so with a mouse is very difficult or impossible. Many times this leaves you stuck with an icky touchpad, or a variety of uncomfortable, ergonomically challenged 'portable' mice. If you're the kind of person who can't stand using a laptop or computer without a quality mouse, the Arc Mouse is the perfect solution.

Designed by Seunghoon Shin and Chang Seok Kim as an entry for the 2012 IDEA Awards, the Arc Mouse is a versatile concept mouse that allows you to use your laptop in a variety of situations. Whether you're using a flat surface or a curved surface, the Arc Mouse is designed for a comfortable and smooth computing experience.

The concept features a wireless design and a curved structure, letting you use that padded armrest or your thigh as a convenient mousepad. The design is definitely an interesting concept, but of course the effectiveness of the mouse would all depend on the manufacturer. It would certainly be interesting to see Razer or Steelseries' take on this idea. In any case, with the Arc Mouse you definitely won't have to end up like this guy: