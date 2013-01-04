BlueStacks App Player for Mac Now in Beta

Apple is likely not happy for the moment, as the BlueStacks Android emulator has launched in beta form for the Mac platform. That means potential iTunes customers can now purchase, download and install over 750,000 Android apps on their OS X-based machine.

Privately-held California-based BlueStacks produces both the BlueStacks App Player and the BlueStacks Cloud Connect app for smartphones and tablets. AMD announced back in October 2011 that it had made an investment in BlueStacks which will help bring Android apps to x86-based tablets and PCs. Both parties are now collaborating to optimize the emulator for Windows-based machines running on AMD APUs and AMD Vision technology. Thus, Android apps presumably run better on desktops, laptops and tablets using AMD's APUs and GPUs.

Then in April 2012, BlueStacks announced that Qualcomm Incorporated, acting through a venture arm, also invested an undisclosed amount in the company. The Snapdragon chip maker joined other investors including Andreessen-Horowitz, Radar Partners, Ignition Partners, AMD and Citrix, among others.

"Consumers are increasingly looking for computing experiences that enable them to access their apps across different platforms,” said Nagraj Kashyap, vice president of Qualcomm Ventures. "We believe BlueStacks is well positioned to capitalize on the marriage of mobile and PC."

The first PC-based beta of the BlueStacks App Player was launched in March 2012, and downloaded over a million times within the first ten days of its release. The first alpha build for Mac was then launched in June which sparked a mock wedding between the Mac and Android platforms during the Google I/O 2012 conference in that same month.

For Mac owners wishing to see what the Android platform has to offer in terms of apps, download the new Mac beta here (BlueStacks_AppPlayer-Beta.dmg @ 112 MB). Featured apps include Bad Piggies, Angry Birds Star Wars, Evernote, Fruit Ninja, Jetpack Joyride, Pinterest, Text Plus and more.