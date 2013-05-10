Origin PC Offering Premium Mobile Gaming Bundle

Origin PC said that for a limited time, the company is shipping its EON17-SLX RTS (Ready-To-Ship) gaming laptop with a high-performance Razer Lachesis gaming mouse, a Corsair HSIA gaming headset and an Origin PC Messenger Bag. This limited-edition bundle will be shipped the next business day after payment is processed, costing a hefty $3,399 USD. That's a savings of $500, the company states, as all items sold separately would be equal to $3,899 USD.

The laptop itself is rather hefty in the hardware department as well, packing an Intel Core i7-3840Q mobile processor and two Nvidia GeForce GTX 680M GPUs (4 GB VRAM combined) in SLI mode and with Origin PC professional GPU overclocking. Backing this CPU/GPU marriage is 16 GB of Corsair Vengeance 1600 MHz RAM, a 240 GB SSD and a 1 TB HDD for extra storage.

Origin PC's premium gaming laptop also sports a 17.3-inch Full HD LED-lit screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a built-in 2MP webcam, an 8x DVD writer and Windows 7 Home Premium 64-Bit Edition. There are also four USB 3.0 ports (one powered), one USB 2.0 port, HTMI 1.4a output, an eSATA port, Ethernet, a microphone and headphone jack, a Displayport, a line-in jack, an S/PDIF Digital Out optical audio port, and a media card reader.

Even more, there's a fingerprint / biometric reader for password-free access, Wireless N and Bluetooth connectivity, a customizable backlit keyboard, and integrated High-Definition Audio with THX TruStudio Pro and up to 7.1 Channel support. All of this is backed by an 8-Cell Ion (89.21WH) battery. Naturally, this laptop can be configured with extra goodies like gaming eyewear, speakers, notebook coolers and whatnot.

"All RTS systems offer the same unmatched quality and performance as all ORIGIN PC systems and are backed by the same industry leading lifetime 24/7 customer support," the company said.

To get your gaming laptop bundle from Origin PC, head here.