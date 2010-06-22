Trending

Thermaltake's $99 Case Packs SATA HDD Dock

By

You don't have to spend hundreds to get a case with cool features.

Cases might not garner big headlines but they're extremely important for the enthusiast building their own PC. When it comes to cases, convenience and accessibility are high on the list of priorities for most people.

Budget cases can be picked up for half nothing but you won't get any of the fancy features commonly associated with higher end cases. However, Thermaltake has announced a $99 case with one feature that's definitely worth the money they're asking: an integrated SATA HDD dock.

The V9 BlacX Edition is the world's first mid-tower chassis to have an integrated dual-bay docking station up front and easily accessible. Fully integrated with no need for a power source or USB connection, this nifty little feature allows for easy swapping of 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch SATA HDDs.

Oh, and that little blue USB port at the front is for USB 3.0.

Who's interested?

More on Hot Hardware.

49 Comments Comment from the forums
  • chickenhoagie 22 June 2010 10:13
    looks like a really nice case. looks well worth the $99


    my father has a similar case with all the tricky fans on the side and it keeps his quad core Q9550 at 17 degrees idle and only up to 24 degrees on full blast! very impressive what those fans can do
    Reply
  • matt314 22 June 2010 10:14
    Didnt you guys already post this? I've seen this somewhere...
    Reply
  • Arethel 22 June 2010 10:15
    *stunned*

    That's one of the most popular case mods people ask me to do for them...
    Reply
  • rkelly1 22 June 2010 10:16
    that actually seems pretty decent. could be useful for techs that are scanning harddrives or just for data moving to another drive.
    Reply
  • jvc21 22 June 2010 10:16
    That's one heck of a case for the price!

    USB 3.0, SATA HDD Dock, Thermaltake? I'm in for one ^^
    Reply
  • jimmysmitty 22 June 2010 10:17
    Its a nice case for a nice price. Would work great for my job where I take apart laptops and sometimes have to pull the HDDs out and use a external SATA or IDE port to pull data that tend to work maybe 50% of the time.

    But for home, I still want me a Xaser VI.
    Reply
  • klavis 22 June 2010 10:25
    That's pretty pimp. I'd most likely use it for that price.
    Reply
  • MadAdmiral 22 June 2010 10:28
    I'm always a fan of cheap, feature packed cases, so I'd definitely consider it. I wouldn't really have any use for the HDD dock, and it looks kind of silly. I guess it would make people think I'm really serious about hardware...
    Reply
  • Pyroflea 22 June 2010 10:30
    Now THAT'S a feature. I'm surprised it's taken this long for manufacturers to catch on to something as simple, but useful as this. Good on 'em.
    Reply
  • poorya_user 22 June 2010 11:24
    99$ is not cheap where I am living, but Oh my god its 100% worth. USB3 , HDD dock!!! So cool.
    Reply