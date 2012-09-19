Trending

This Access Point Offers Up to 7,500 SQ FT of Wi-Fi Coverage

By

Later this month, Amped Wireless is launching an access point that delivers 2.4 GHz wireless coverage up to 7,500 square feet.

Amped Wireless introduced on Tuesday its new AP20000G dual-band Wireless-N access point, capable of delivering up to 7,500 square feet of local network coverage. It's packed with a 620 MHz processor to handle multiple loads of traffic, premium high power Wi-Fi 600mW 2.4 GHz amplifiers, high power 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi amplifiers and two dual band high gain antennas.

Built for coverage in large homes and businesses, the AP20000G provides five Gigabit Ethernet ports (one uplink, four LAN), a USB 2.0 port for sharing USB storage devices locally, and an intelligent plug-and-play setup. Premium software features include guest networks, adjustable Wi-Fi coverage controls, and support for the latest Wi-Fi security.

"Advanced software allows the AP20000G to automatically configure itself to a network's settings without the user's input or configuration," the company said on Tuesday. "The AP20000G simply connects to the router's network port, automatically configures itself and creates a new wireless and wired network for connecting wired or wireless computers, printers and other network devices."

According to Amped Wireless, your typical access point has a wireless output power of 50mW, and does not utilize wireless amplifiers and are equipped with antennas that have zero antenna gain. However the company's solution has dual 2.4 GHz amplifiers with 600mW of output power – dual 5 GHz amplifiers are also present. The boosted performance is optimally tuned with dual high gain 5dBi detachable dual band antennas for maximum range and performance.

As the company states, this gadget is not a router – it's a high power dual band access point that physically connects to your existing router by way of a Gigabit Ethernet connection. That said, the wireless aspect of your router essentially isn't needed, as the AP20000G could handle all the wireless connectivity thanks to its range. However, the 5 GHz coverage isn't quite as widespread as the 2.4 GHz band, so your router may get some use after all if it's dual-band.

To some degree, that's unfortunate: consumers really need a highly amplified 5 GHz band with 600mW of output power to cover 7,500 square feet. That's because it's less used than the 2.4 GHz wireless highway which typically is congested with traffic from most household wireless gadgets. The 5 GHz band is also less capable of penetrating through walls, thus users are required to keep close proximity to a dual-band router to get good data throughput.

Still, this gadget promises to penetrate walls and eliminate Wi-Fi dead spots, but it's unclear as to how far its 5 GHz band will reach. The AP20000G has a retail price of $169.99 and is available now for pre-order from the Amped Wireless web store. It will be available nationwide late September.

Update: Amped Wireless offered a little more info about the access point's 5 GHz range. "The 5 GHz band is slightly lower in power than the 2.4 GHz (roughly 500mW)," a rep told Tom's. "5 GHz technology has less range in general however we rate our 5 GHz range at 5000 sq ft after our amplification and high gain antenna additions."

Contact Us for News Tips, Corrections and Feedback

20 Comments Comment from the forums
  • house70 19 September 2012 18:45
    " high power 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi amplifiers" "dual 5 GHz amplifiers are also present"
    "However, the 5 GHz coverage isn't amplified"

    Anyone else finds this confusing?
    Reply
  • vk_87 19 September 2012 19:14
    600mW of power is pretty high. I think its time we have some sort of rating system like SAR for cellphones about the power levels.
    Reply
  • belardo 19 September 2012 19:29
    Flux Capacitor Jr?
    Reply
  • thecolorblue 19 September 2012 19:47
    vk_87600mW of power is pretty high. I think its time we have some sort of rating system like SAR for cellphones about the power levels.what ever for?

    why put a totally meaningless rating on any device when it only serves up to feed on people's irrational fears. pseudoscience is pseudoscience, EMF fields do not cause cancer... actual sciencehas proven that thereis No Detectable Risk of cancer from EMF fields.

    consider the dead horse beaten to death, stop beating it please
    Reply
  • techcurious 19 September 2012 19:48
    house70" high power 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi amplifiers" "dual 5 GHz amplifiers are also present""However, the 5 GHz coverage isn't amplified"Anyone else finds this confusing?Apparently, everyone except Kevin Parrish find that dribble confusing... I wonder how much of his articles he actually writes and how much of it is simple Copy/Paste..
    Reply
  • dalmvern 19 September 2012 20:03
    7500 sqft? That is something like a 50 foot radius...am I missing something? I mean I understand how they say its not a router and even crappy routers have a 50 foot radius range, but what is the significance? Its not going to help with traffic load, its just distributing it differently and you will be able to sit a little bit further away from the router, so good news if you have a house too big for a normal router to service.
    Reply
  • blazorthon 19 September 2012 20:51
    dalmvern7500 sqft? That is something like a 50 foot radius...am I missing something? I mean I understand how they say its not a router and even crappy routers have a 50 foot radius range, but what is the significance? Its not going to help with traffic load, its just distributing it differently and you will be able to sit a little bit further away from the router, so good news if you have a house too big for a normal router to service.
    It should have excellent connectivity even where what would normally be dead spots. That's something to consider.
    Reply
  • techcurious 19 September 2012 21:08
    dalmvern7500 sqft? That is something like a 50 foot radius...am I missing something? I mean I understand how they say its not a router and even crappy routers have a 50 foot radius range.Indeed, even a Trendnet Wireless G Access Point selling for $31 @ newegg is claiming
    "50 to 100 meters indoor, 100 to 300 meters outdoors depending on the environment."
    This is a great article... not..
    Reply
  • Jim_L9 19 September 2012 21:41
    I suspect they mean it will provide coverage in a building of up to 7,500 Sq. Ft.
    Reply
  • sporkimus 19 September 2012 22:09
    Jim_L9I suspect they mean it will provide coverage in a building of up to 7,500 Sq. Ft.Yeah, while it will not extended coverage beyond normal wireless routers, the signal strength is probably vastly superior in regards to being able to go through multiple walls of varying material.
    Reply