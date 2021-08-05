Amazon Delays GPU-Breaking Game 'New World' Until September

New World, a game that has generated plenty of attention because of its association with a rash of premature GPU deaths, was originally meant for release in May. However, Amazon had originally delayed the official launch until August, but it is now delaying it until September 28th, 2021.



The New World game, developed by Amazon Games (a game development studio that operates under the retail outfit Amazon.com), is an upcoming massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) set in the 17th century, where players are in charge of colonizing an island that resembles the Americas.

New World has been available in a closed beta, but players have experienced all kinds of hiccups playing the game, with some GPUs even malfunctioning/dying under the load of the game. We've reported on those happenings here, which shows that EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 cards seemed to suffer from the most widespread issues with the game. Amazon later introduced a game update to prevent further GPU issues.

Perhaps one of the most interesting aspects of the game is the Open 3D Engine (O3DE) developed by the joint effort of Open 3D Foundation, a subsidiary of the Linux Foundation, and Amazon Games. It is the first major new usage of the new open-source game engine, making a big push for open game engines in the industry.

Today, the New World developers announced via Twitter that they are extending the delay. According to the message, the developers will take a few extra weeks to squash any possible bugs and polish the overall experience. A delayed game is almost always better than a rushed one. It gives developers more time to deliver the best possible experience to millions of gamers from around the globe. As we witnessed with Cyberpunk 2077, it's also more important to polish the game in the wake of bad press before the initial launch.