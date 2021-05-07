Windows 10 Update Fail: New AMD Driver Reportedly Causes Boot Issues

An issue with the AMD SCSIAdapter driver appears to be causing Windows 10 boot issues on certain hardware configurations, ComputerBase reports. The problem apparently being most commonly encountered on Gigabyte motherboards.

People have complained of these problems on the ComputerBase forums, Microsoft Answers, and the /r/AMD subreddit. The issues seemed to start after the Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. - SCSIAdapter - 9.3.0.221 driver was pushed via Windows Update.

So far it seems the boot issues are mostly affecting Gigabyte Aorus motherboards that use the X570 chipset. The only way to fix the issue, at least at the moment, is to roll back the driver update and prevent Windows Update from installing it again.

Complaints about the problem started to appear on Microsoft Answers on April 28. Now, over a week later, people are continuing to report that Windows Update pushed the problematic driver on them and in the process caused boot issues.

The problem has prompted fresh calls for people to install driver updates straight from the vendor rather than relying on Windows Update—and it’s hard not to agree shortly after the utility severely disrupted at least some people’s workflows.

The driver update was reportedly pushed to Windows Insider Program and normal Windows 10 users alike. Right now the best option seems to be avoiding Windows Update—or at least this particular driver—until the issue has been resolved.