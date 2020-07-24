AMD Ryzen 4000 Review Shows Strong CPU and Graphics Performance

AMD Ryzen 4000-Series Processor (Image credit: AMD)

The Ryzen 4000-series (codename Renoir) processors might not be available on the U.S. retail market. However, Asian retailers are already selling the new Zen 2-powered APUs like hotcakes. Tech publication CoolPC got its hands on the trio of Renoir APUs and has published the respective review.

Identical to AMD's modern offerings, Renoir sits on the Zen 2 microarchitecture and TSMC's 7nm FinFET process node. More importantly, Renoir brings the core count for APUs from the previous four cores up to eight cores with simultaneous multithreading (SMT) enabled. Unlike other Zen 2 chips, Renoir is still on a monolithic die, which is a good thing in certain scenarios. On the graphical end, the APUs featured revamped Vega compute units (CUs) that top out a 2,100 MHz.

Renoir continues to reside on the perennial AM4 socket. Motherboard vendors have rolled out new firmware for their 500-series motherboards to accommodate the new APUs. The chips are still on the PCIe 3.0 interface and limited to eight lanes at that so Renoir will not exploit PCIe 4.0 that's on B550 and X570 motherboards.

AMD Ryzen 4000-Series Benchmarks

The reviewer benchmarked the trio of Ryzen Pro 4000-series parts, which consisted of the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G, Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G. The test system employed an Asus ROG Strix B550-I Gaming motherboad and 16GB (2x8GB) of Adata's Spectrix D50 DDR4-3600 memory.

The author noted that the trio of Zen 2 APUs came without a cooler. CompSource, a store based in Ohio, has confirmed that Renoir is available with and without AMD's Wraith Stealth CPU cooler.

Processor CPUMark 99 Cinebench R15 Cinebench R20 7-Zip Compression 7-Zip Decompression HWBOT x265 Benchmark Core i7-10700K 906 2,039 4,935 48,471 83,548 50.9 Ryzen 7 3800XT 829 2,209 5,062 61,909 94,076 66.23 Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G 788 2,086 4,896 50,648 93,424 61.83 Ryzen 7 3700X 780 2,114 4,718 59,608 91,749 64.4 Ryzen 5 3600X 767 1,608 3,649 51,176 68,815 49.1 Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G 761 1,567 3,695 43,104 70,532 49.85 Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G 725 1,001 2,356 28,277 44,711 33.85 Ryzen 5 3400G 604 837 1,888 23,991 37,964 22

It's fair to say that the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G's performance is similar to the Ryzen 7 3700X. In comparison to the competition, the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G is generally faster than the Core i7-10700K. Out of the six benchmarks, the Ryzen chip beat the Intel part in four of them. In certain workloads, the Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G even managed to get within a hair of the Ryzen 7 3800XT.

As expected, the Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G performed closely to the Ryzen 5 3600X. The difference in performance is negligible, depending on the type of workload. Thanks to the SMT, even the entry-level Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G blows the previous Ryzen 5 3400G flagship out of the water.

Processor 3DMark Fire Strike 3DMark Time Spy Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G 4,152 1,582 Radeon RX 550 2GB 3,994 1,349 Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G 3,790 1,418 Ryzen 5 3400G 3,652 1,370 Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G 3,365 1,223 GeForce GT1030 2GB 3,287 1,243 Core i7-10700 1,323 530

The Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G's eight Vega compute units (CUs) at 2,100 MHz pushed the APU to the top of the charts on both the Fire Strike and Time Spy benchmarks. The Zen 2 APU was faster than the Radeon RX 550 graphics card, which was quite impressive.

The Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G weren't any slouch either. Both APUs outperformed Nvidia's GeForce GT1030 graphics card. Unsurprisingly, the Core i7-10700 with the Intel UHD Graphics 630 iGPU came in at last place.

Processor Assassin's Creed Odyssey Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Lowest Setting) Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege (Very High) League of Legends (1080p) League of Legends (1440p) League of Legends (4K) Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G 35 FPS 74 FPS 57 FPS 160 FPS 135 FPS 103 FPS Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G 32 FPS 65 FPS 52 FPS 133 FPS 130 FPS 98 FPS Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G 29 FPS 62 FPS 47 FPS 130 FPS 113 FPS 88 FPS

The Ryzen 7 Pro 4750G, Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G, and Ryzen 3 Pro 4350G delivered average frames rates of 29 FPS, 32 FPS and 35FPS on an intensive title, such as Assassin's Creed Odyssey at 1080p resolution with low settings.

Once again at 1080p, the trio of APUs put up average frame rates above the 60 FPS mark on the lowest settings in Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege. On very high settings, the APUs couldn't manage 60 FPS but outputted frame rates above 45 FPS, nonetheless.

Renoir performed amazingly on League of Legends with the highest settings. The three APUs provided average frame rates above 130 FPS at 1080p, 100 FPS at 1440p and 85 FPS at 4K.