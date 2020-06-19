AMD's Radeon Adrenalin Software Finally Lets You Report Bugs and Crashes

AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition (Image credit: AMD)

AMD recently rolled out the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition Driver version 20.20.01.05 for members of Microsoft's Windows Insider Program that work with Microsoft Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). As spotted by a Redditor, the latest software package incorporates a new feature where users fill a simple form to report bugs and crashes.

Prior to the AMD Bug Report Tool, Radeon users had to navigate to AMD's website to report bugs, which was a rather primitive method of doing things. As simple as it may seem, this bug reporting integration means users can now send crash reports directly to AMD.

Additionally, the tool now grabs all your system's specifications automatically, information that you had to manually input every time you reported a bug on the website.

AMD Bug Report Tool (Image credit: Ceremony64/Reddit)

AMD's Radeon driver has often been the recipient of negative feedback. The new feature is certainly a step in the right path. On the flipside, the tool should also help AMD categorize and keep track of all the bugs.

Mickey, an AMD representative on Reddit, stated that AMD will share more information on the tool soon.