Arctic's New 420mm Liquid Cooler Will Tame Even The Hottest Intel CPUs

Arctic's Liquid Freezer II line has been out for a while now, and we've already reviewed the 280 mm variant. It came out great, but what if you want even more cooling power? A 360mm variant is longer but uses smaller 120 mm fans, offering nearly identical performance. For the ultimate enthusiasts, Arctic is adding a new version to its product line: Liquid Freezer II - 420.

The Liquid Freezer II 420 may potentially be the biggest all-in-one liquid cooler on the market, if not the biggest ever made. Most all-in-one liquid coolers come in 280 mm (2x 140mm) or 360 mm (3x 120mm) as their biggest variants, so this 3x 140mm flavor definitely stands out from the crowd.

The Liquid Freezer II 420's CPU block comes with its own little 40 mm fan to cool the area around it and add a little airflow to the VRM circuitry, and this fan can spin between 1000 and 3000 RPM using PWM control. The pump itself spins from 800 to 2000 RPM, and the three 140 mm fans offer a lavish range from just 200 to 1700 RPM. That being said, we can't imagine a scenario where an AIO needs all three 140 mm fans to spin this fast, so you're mostly buying this cooler for the silence benefits offered by using multiple large fans.

But the one thing to keep in mind with an AIO this big is case support. Generally, the largest size supported by most cases is 360 mm, so you'll have to carefully double-check your case's specs to see if this will fit. In total, the radiator is 458mm long, so do make sure you have the clearance for it. Most standard sockets are supported, including Intel's LGA1200 and AMD's AM4.

No word on US pricing, but pricing in the EU is set at just €120, which is generously affordable for a unique product such as this one.