Battlefield 4 Now Banned in China

China has made Battlefield 4 illegal.

If Battlefield didn't have enough problems as it is, the game is now banned from sale in China starting this week due to the supposed discrediting of China's national image in the futuristic plot line. The game is now deemed as a threat to national security in China.

According to SlashGear, the Chinese Ministry wants the game removed from physical shelves as quickly as possible, as well as all local online vendors. The Chinese ministry also wants the game uninstalled from consoles and PCs, as the game is now deemed illegal.

The Chinese Ministry claims that Battlefield 4 is "an illegal game, with content that endangers national security, and is all about a cultural invasion. Battlefield 4 relevant available downloads, patches, news, and other requirements [shall be] deleted within 24 hours."

The banning is based on the Battlefield 4: China Rising expansion pack that contains four maps on the Chinese mainland, new vehicles, new high-tech equipment, and ten new assignments. The plot consists of a fictional war in China stirred up by Admiral Chang who is out to topple the current government. Eventually, China and the U.S. team up to fight a common enemy.

News of the banning follows a report made by Chinese state-run newspaper China Military that said Battlefield 4 "smears China's image" and is a form of "cultural invasion." The country's biggest social media website, Weibo.com, is already censoring out "ZhanDi4," the Chinese translation for Battlefield 4. ZDNet reports that online users are still passing Battlefield 4 around via peer-to-peer download links.

Last week the law office of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP submitted a class action lawsuit against Electronic Arts in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. The lawsuit is on behalf of Electronic Arts common shareholders, and claims that Electronic Arts allegedly issued "materially false" and "misleading" statements highlighting the purported strength of the company's rollout of Battlefield 4.

Battlefield 4 was reportedly plagued with major technical bugs and glitches across all platforms at launch. The problems were bad enough to force developer DICE into putting all other projects on hold until Battlefield 4 was working properly across the field.

"We know many of our players are frustrated, and we feel your pain," EA told IGN. "We will not stop until this is right."

105 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jimmysmitty 27 December 2013 20:28
    That is pretty funny. It's just a game with a fictional story.

    Just sad at how repressed people around the world are yet we think our problems are bad.
  • jerreece 27 December 2013 20:30
    12282045 said:
    That is pretty funny. It's just a game with a fictional story.

    Just sad at how repressed people around the world are yet we think our problems are bad.

    Keep in mind there are people in political positions who want our government to become more socialist as it is...

    We may not have it as bad but we will get there if we don't keep our thumbs on politicians.
  • fimbulvinter 27 December 2013 20:32
    I've been playing Battlefield games since the beginning, but I refuse to give EA my money anymore. The SimCity rollout was the final straw for me.
  • hakesterman 27 December 2013 20:43
    Socialism at it's Worst. Anyway the Chinese Government is a joke and this is living proof of it. And at the end of the day if you buy into their nonsense, it's still their fault that they didn't check and rate the game before allowing it to be sold in their Country. Go Socialism. LOL
  • dextermat 27 December 2013 20:47
    Socialist... more like totalitarianism.
    That is the real problem!
  • sunflier 27 December 2013 20:53
    I read the article...and, well, I couldn't help but LOL. BwAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH!!!
  • brizzelsprout 27 December 2013 20:55
    Uhh.... That's not socialism.

    https://www.google.com/#q=define+socialism

    I think you mean communism.

    https://www.google.com/#q=define+communism

    Never the less. Silly China.
  • Bean007 27 December 2013 20:58
    I stopped giving DICE my money after BF 3. They might make good looking games but support is never been good with them. BF 2, BF 3, and from what I've read BF 4 has had nothing but issues. BF 2 took them too long to finally come out with the 1.5 patch to try to fix the hitbox issue. Granted there wasn't as many problems as BF 3 and BF 4 have had. Both from glitches and hackers. I wonder if BF 4 will topple the record BF 3 has with it's unfixed glitches. Perhaps they should have somebody outside of the DICE company make there patches and updates.
  • 3lackdeath 27 December 2013 21:16
    Quote: jerreece
    That is pretty funny. It's just a game with a fictional story.

    Yet its ok for america to ban video games when americans are t
    the ones being killed, tell them that its a It's just a game with a fictional story.

    No country likes games or movies that shows them being slaughtered or being used in a bad light and that's just fact.
  • neon neophyte 27 December 2013 21:25
    it hurts my brain how ignorant some of these comments are
