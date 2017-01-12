Trending

Funcom Releases 'Conan Exiles' System Requirements

Conan Exiles arrives on Steam's Early Access at the end of the month, and Funcom, the team currently developing the game, released its final minimum and recommended hardware requirements.

Based on the chart below, Funcom didn’t highlight a particular AMD or Intel CPU and is instead opting to let users choose their own, so long as it meets the minimum clock speed of 3.0 GHz. For GPUs, the studio listed specific Nvidia cards, and stated that fans can also use the “AMD equivalent.” To make things easier for you, we created a CPU and GPU hierarchy chart that compares the many processors and GPUs on the market. Funcom also noted that the game's recommended requirements will let fans play the game on Ultra graphics settings.

Conan ExilesMinimumRecommended (uses Ultra graphics settings)
CPUIntel Core i3 (3.0 GHz or higher) or AMD equivalentIntel Core i5 or i7 (3.0 GHz or higher) or AMD equivalent
GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB) or AMD equivalentNvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD equivalent
RAM4 GB8 GB
Storage35 GB35 GB
OSWindows 7, 8, or 10 (64-bit)Windows 7, 8, or 10 (64-bit)
DirectX Version1111

In our Winter Games Preview, we highlighted Conan Exiles as one of the more noteworthy titles coming this season. In the game, you must find a way to survive a harsh environment filled with enemies and dangerous creatures. Once you manage to create better tools to fend off foes, you can start building your empire and wage wars against other AI-controlled groups or even rival players, if you’re playing in multiplayer mode.

NameConan Exiles
TypeFirst-person, Action/Adventure
DeveloperFuncom
PublisherFuncom
PlatformsPC, Xbox One
Where To BuySteam
Release DateJanuary 31 (Early Access, PC)Spring 2017 (Xbox Game Preview)
4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • d_kuhn 12 January 2017 17:39
    Looks like a very cool game... will definitely take a look when it's finished and officially released.
    Reply
  • jktz122 13 January 2017 02:04
    is it similar to far cry primal?
    Reply
  • rantoc 13 January 2017 02:20
    I hope they wont do the same strange design choices like the first, say you play a pet class and this annoyed me.

    Send in the pet when the mob don't even see you... the mob will get hit once and then instead of attacking the only thing it sees that is attacking it (your pet) the mob will start to run toward you even when its around a bend. Things like that ruins a game experience. Heck make the pets fragile as hell instead and after the mob kill the pet it could very well look around for its master.
    Reply
  • Soaptrail 13 January 2017 16:22
    What is with the AMD equivalent? I own a AMD GPU but if they are too lazy to but the specific GPU i should use i will skip this title.
    Reply