Funcom Releases 'Conan Exiles' System Requirements

Conan Exiles arrives on Steam's Early Access at the end of the month, and Funcom, the team currently developing the game, released its final minimum and recommended hardware requirements.



Based on the chart below, Funcom didn’t highlight a particular AMD or Intel CPU and is instead opting to let users choose their own, so long as it meets the minimum clock speed of 3.0 GHz. For GPUs, the studio listed specific Nvidia cards, and stated that fans can also use the “AMD equivalent.” To make things easier for you, we created a CPU and GPU hierarchy chart that compares the many processors and GPUs on the market. Funcom also noted that the game's recommended requirements will let fans play the game on Ultra graphics settings.



Conan Exiles Minimum Recommended (uses Ultra graphics settings) CPU Intel Core i3 (3.0 GHz or higher) or AMD equivalent Intel Core i5 or i7 (3.0 GHz or higher) or AMD equivalent GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 (2 GB) or AMD equivalent Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD equivalent RAM 4 GB 8 GB Storage 35 GB 35 GB OS Windows 7, 8, or 10 (64-bit) Windows 7, 8, or 10 (64-bit) DirectX Version 11 11

In our Winter Games Preview, we highlighted Conan Exiles as one of the more noteworthy titles coming this season. In the game, you must find a way to survive a harsh environment filled with enemies and dangerous creatures. Once you manage to create better tools to fend off foes, you can start building your empire and wage wars against other AI-controlled groups or even rival players, if you’re playing in multiplayer mode.