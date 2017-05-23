Trending

Cooler Master Brings Tempered Glass To Cosmos II Chassis

By

Fans of the original Cooler Master Cosmos II rejoice! The company has announced the 25th Anniversary Cosmos II chassis, just in time for Computex 2017.

This updated chassis includes all the features of the original COSMOS II, such as support for motherboards up to XL-ATX, 10+1 expansion slots, graphics cards up to 385mm, CPU coolers up to 190mm, and mounting locations for up to 25 internal hard drives, the anniversary edition also includes an upgraded aluminum motherboard tray, two brushed aluminum handles, and two curved tempered glass side panels.   

How do you make curved tempered glass? Typically, the process starts by heating glass panels to over 600 °C, then carefully bending the glass into its target shape. The glass panels are then slowly cooled to avoid any residual tension in the glass. The benefit of this process is that bent tempered glass has up to a fourfold strength increase compared to regular glass of the same thickness. Tempered glass is also much safer than traditional glass because, if broken, it shatters into relatively small cube fragments instead of shards. The downside is that curved tempered glass side panels are heavier and significantly more expensive than traditional steel side panels.  

The 25th Anniversary COSMOS II chassis also comes with a pre-installed 200mm blue LED fan in the front of the chassis and a magnetic blue LED strip that illuminates the components in your system.

The added benefit for existing COSMOS II owners is that you do not have to buy the 25th Anniversary COSMOS II chassis to get the new curved tempered glass side panels. The company stated it will be offering that option to existing customers as a separate retail product, beginning the third quarter of 2017.

Pricing and availability was not available at press time.

Motherboard TypeATXmicroATX E-ATXXL-ATXSSI CEBSSI EEB
Expansion Slots10+1
Dimensions704 x 344 x 664mm (H x W x L)
PSUATX PS2EPS 12V
Drive Bays5.25” x 33.5” x 132.5” x 12
Front I/OUSB 3.0 x 2USB 2.0 x 4e-SATA x 1Audio In & Out
Fan SupportTop: 120mm black fan x 1, 1200 RPM, 17 dBA(or 200mm fan x 1 / 140mm fan x 2 / 120mm fan x 3)Front: 200mm LED fan x 1, 700 RPM, 19 dBA(or 120/140mm fan x 1)Rear: 140mm fan x 1, 1200 RPM, 19 dBASide: 120mm fan x 2 (optional)HDD: Mid.HDD: 120x25mm fan x 1 (optional);Bottom HDD: 120mm fan x 2, 1200 RPM, 17 dBA
CPU Cooler Max Height190mm
VGA Cooler Max Length385mm
PriceTBA
  • drwho1 23 May 2017 20:48
    25 Drives! So many movies! And TV shows!
    Not enough letters in the alphabet...
  • TechyInAZ 23 May 2017 21:49
    I don't know of any consumer motherboard that fully supports 25 drives in total.
  • Jake Hall 23 May 2017 22:33
    Glad it's tempered... So when something hits it, it shatters into tiny pieces
  • DerekA_C 23 May 2017 23:56
    xl-atx is a server motherboard format that would support 25 drives and dual sockets this looks like something for thread ripper, or some EPYC APU's
  • thundervore 24 May 2017 01:16
    The case is sad, it is real sad!

    Here we are in 2017, who in their right mind would purchase this huge monstrosity that comes along with the inability to install a 360 radiator? Even if it has Tempered Glass it still comes along with all the short coming of a case that is outdated.

    Seriously. They didn't even attempt to update it.
    4 USB 2.0 ports - HUH? Why? They didn't even attempt to add USB-C or USB 3.1 connections.

    IIRC there were no front dust filters for this case. Only a dust filter for the PSU which required a reach around. The drive cage in the lower chamber is also mind boggling because the fan intakes are blocked by the tempered glass.
  • Valantar 24 May 2017 07:40
    "Width: 344mm"

    That has to be a typo. This case can't be more than a foot wide. Not to mention, the pictures clearly show that it's not half as wide as tall.
  • g-unit1111 24 May 2017 14:52
    If I had that case, I would be so worried I would scratch the glass. I'm sure that would not be cheap to replace.
  • Valantar 24 May 2017 14:56
    19730225 said:
    If I had that case, I would be so worried I would scratch the glass. I'm sure that would not be cheap to replace.

    Tempered glass is very hard to scratch - that's one of its main advandages over acrylic/plexi.
  • jasonxz 06 June 2017 20:16
    Anyone know of a good redundant PSU that will support half that many SATA connections AND fit in this case?
  • g-unit1111 07 June 2017 05:00
    19730238 said:
    19730225 said:
    If I had that case, I would be so worried I would scratch the glass. I'm sure that would not be cheap to replace.

    Tempered glass is very hard to scratch - that's one of its main advandages over acrylic/plexi.

    So tempered glass doesn't scratch. Interesting. I would have thought it would be very easy to scratch / break.
