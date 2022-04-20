Cooler Master Unveils Raspberry Pi Case with 3D Printable Enhancements

Cooler Master is a company associated mainly with the PC gaming and overclocking community. But as Raspberry Pi is gaining traction with Cooler Master's target audiences, it has to address them with its products. So recently, the company quietly started selling its new Pi Case 40 V2 enclosure, which brings the company's advantages to the Raspberry Pi world and even comes with blueprints to 3D print additional accessories for the chassis.

Cooler Master's Pi Case 40 V2 is a premium passive cooling enclosure for the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B made of aluminum, a metal that dissipates heat quickly. Therefore, the chassis can serve as an oversized heatsink. Measuring 96×68.2×28.58mm (including protrusions), the Pi Case 40 V2 gives access to Raspberry Pi 4's SD card slot, display output, camera, audio, GPIO, and side I/O interfaces.

Furthermore, the case comes with Cooler Master software that enables monitoring, remapping of the power button, and, of course, overclocking.

(Image credit: Cooler Master)

The manufacturer bundles its Pi Case 40 V2 with four modular mounting brackets, one allen key, two thermal pads, a GPIO 90° adapter + on/off switch, and one 40-pin jumper cable, according to CNX Software. Meanwhile, one of the main selling points of the Pi Case 40 V2 is that it also comes with downloadable 3D printable design assets that include different mounting attachments, new colorations, customized top designs, and retro compatibility adapters.

By default, the Pi Case 40 V2 has a gunmetal grey/black color and features a special bumper for protection. Meanwhile, one can 3D print the case's top of any color at home.

(Image credit: Cooler Master)

Cooler Master's Pi Case 40 V2 is now available in Europe and Taiwan for around $17.