Not so CLC: Corsair Recalls Some H100i RGB Platinum SE Coolers

Through the Corsair forums a few days ago, Corsair issued a recall on their Hydro Series H100i RGB Platinum SE (CW-9060041-WW) liquid CPU cooler. The company said it discovered that "less than 1 percent of Hydro Series H100i RGB Platinum SE coolers sold to date are leaking small amounts of coolant into the hose sleeving”. Corsair said the issue should be immediately visible out of the box and added that the problem is easy to spot, with the sleeving being white and the coolant a bright green.

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair said only a select lot code of affected units has been sold, lot code 1852. This lot code can be identified by looking on the packaging or the serial number sticker on the radiator. All other lot codes of the H100i RGB Platinum SE cooler and additional versions of the H100i RGB Platinum are not affected, Corsair said.

(Image credit: Corsair)

If your unit is found to be a part of the defective lot, Corsair said you should contact the company through its support portal to arrange an RMA and replacement of the cooler free of charge. Replacement units will be available starting April 2.